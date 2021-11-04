Retired Cmdr. Ray Ramírez was the ordnance handler and gun boss assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln while it was under construction at Newport News, Virginia, in 1988, charged with overseeing construction and making sure everything worked correctly.
When the ship was commissioned in November 1989, he rode her around the tip of South America to Alameda, California, with stops in Rio de Janeiro, Chile, Perú and San Diego. “My Spanish came in handy on that trip,” Ray said. He considers that USS Abraham Lincoln duty the most important of his 33-year Navy career.
When he retired in 1998, Ray had collected two meritorious service medals, two Navy commendation medals, one Navy achievement medal and numerous other unit and service awards, all for excellent service.
Not bad, for a 1965 A.C. Jones High School graduate who had no idea what he wanted to do and spent a year in Houston, working and partying before his mother insisted that he go to live with his older sister Helen in Dallas. Her brother-in-law’s brother was a Navy recruiter who convinced Ray to sign up.
After basic training, he was sent to Jacksonville, Florida, for aviation ordnance school. He spent three years at the Naval Weapons Evaluation Facility in Albuquerque, then deployed twice to the Mediterranean with the aircraft carrier USS Independence.
Ray applied for an Associate Degree Completion Program in 1974 and earned his associate’s degree in business administration from the newly opened Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach. His next assignment was to VT-26 at NAS Chase Field—back to Beeville. There he was promoted to Chief Petty Officer and then to Warrant Officer within six months.
In 1976, Ray participated in the final phase of the evacuation of American civilians and at-risk Vietnamese from Saigon, just before the North Vietnamese army took over Saigon. There weren’t any U.S. troops on the ground by then, and more than 7,000 people were evacuated by helicopter in the final two days.
After three deployments onboard the USS Enterprise, Ray applied for another degree completion program—he was the only applicant selected at that time—and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor’s degree in management. He then served as bomb assembly/missile division officer on the USS America in the Indian Ocean. After another year in Albuquerque, he was again assigned to the USS Enterprise as ordnance handler, again deployed in the Indian Ocean.
From December 1985 until October 1988 Ray was Officer in Charge of the McMullen Target Site in McMullen County and assistant Air Ops and Weapons Officer at NAS Chase Field, another hometown experience.
His brother Ronnie remembers that Ray was the only “Officer of the Year” at Chase Field from Beeville. The Chamber of Commerce invited him to ride at the head of that year’s Western Week parade, in a jeep prominently labeled “Beeville’s Own.”
After Ray’s USS Abraham Lincoln duty, he reported to NAS North Island (near San Diego), to Naval Air Weapons Station in China Lake, California, and then on board the USS Constellation, as weapons officer for each of those assignments.
During those years, Ray was promoted through the officers’ ranks to become a commander, which, I’m told, is highly unusual for someone who enlisted in the Navy to achieve. However, Ray’s collection of awards indicate that he was not the usual Navy officer!
Some of Ray’s special memories:
On the USS Independence, he earned a Blue Circle Certificate for two weeks in the Arctic Circle, at minus 24 degrees, the coldest place he’d ever been. “We had to melt the ice off the carrier deck with the jet engines, and we covered our noses with scarves to protect them from freezing,” Ray remembers.
In contrast, the hottest place he ever visited was Dubai, where it was 115 degrees. No certificate for that experience, however.
He considers Hobart, Tasmania, the best port he visited. His ship was coming off a West Pacific cruise, looking for a few land days. None of Australia’s ports would permit them to dock, since they were carrying nuclear weapons. However, Australia’s small island state of Tasmania (southeast of the country) welcomed the ship and its crew. They told them that THEY were the mainland, and Australia was the island.
Ray was in Beeville when the 1991 Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Master Sgt. Roy Benavidez of El Campo spoke at Coastal Bend College. “After his speech, I was ready to raise my hand and re-enlist, even though I was already an officer on active duty,” Ray said.
For a later Hispanic Heritage month, Ray decided to bring Benavidez to San Diego, where his ship was in port, to speak to the crew. He helped them with fundraisers to earn money for Benavidez and his two companions’ plane tickets. The event was a huge success. (If you are interested in hearing Benavidez’ medal acceptance speech, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_oUtJxE4sjs.)
Since his retirement, Ray hasn’t worked a day—for money, that is. He used the GI Bill to enroll in computer classes and earned a certificate in laptop repair. He now enjoys doing occasional repair work for friends and family and is paid in eggs, butter and beer.
Although he lives in Chula Vista, near San Diego, he frequently comes to Texas to visit friends and family—his three daughters and one son all live in the Round Rock area. “But when I get close to Beeville, I get goosebumps,” he says.
He has fond memories of A.C. Jones, where he worked on the Trojan newspaper (I well remember him running the cranky mimeograph machine to print copies), and many Beeville friends to visit.
Brother Ronnie remembers that, in elementary school Ray once drew a very large, detailed ship on the chalkboard. His teacher was so impressed that she summoned another teacher to see it before she erased the board. They thought Ray should take art lessons.
Years later, Ray’s mother decided that drawing had been a prediction of Ray’s future career!