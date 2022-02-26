While the pandemic has caused major issues for a lot of the small events the citizens of Beeville have become accustomed to, the Beeville Garden Club was able to put on its annual table show on Feb. 10 and 11.
Admission was free during the course of the two-day event. During the first day, along with the tables on display, attendees could listen to presentations put on by Patty Alexander, Gwen DeWitt and Jayne Duryea. Alexander put on a “Refresh your Succulent Planter” feature, DeWitt showed attendees how to arrange flowers and Duryea presented art from multiple different sources. On the second day, Karen Benson showed off some natural plant dyes.
While the table show often saw a more sizable turnout in previous years, it was noted that the pandemic has lowered attendance for its 2022 show.
During the event, it was clear that the members and attendees were very much familiar with one another, trading inside jokes and talking about events from the past.
Most importantly, the featured speaker spoke to the small audience as a friend and not as an impersonal professional speaker.
Duryea ended the first afternoon by handing out invitations to a show that the Coastal Bend College Art Department is putting on.
