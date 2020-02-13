Garden Club table show to showcase flower demonstration, special talks

BEEVILLE – Beeville Garden Club will offer special features for the public at their annual table show Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 12 and 13, in the community room at Spirit of Texas Bank.
On Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 9:30 a.m. Jessica Faubion and David Leal will present “Cooking for Good Health.’’ Jessica Faubion is the Family and Community Health Extension agent for Bee County. She has a degree from Texas A&M and Texas Tech University and has been an agent for five and a half years. David Leal is the Healthy South Texas specialist based is Beeville, serving 27 counties and providing support for agents in those counties. His focus is chronic disease prevention and management. He is a graduate of University of Texas in Austin.
Master Gardener Gwen DeWitt will demonstrate the art of flower arranging at 2 p.m. Wednesday. DeWitt polished her skills of flower arranging during her 33 years as a member of the garden club. She is a columnist of the Bee-Picayune and holds offices on the district and state levels of the Texas Garden Club Inc.
Karen Benson will discuss “Edible Wild Plants” on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 9:30 a.m. Benson is a Texas Master Naturalist and is a columnist of the Bee-Picayune. She obtained a degree in biology and ornithology.
Anna Eeds of Wicker Basket will be a guest artist for the table show. Her table will be joined by other tables decorated by garden club members using various themes.
The theme this year for the table show is “Coming Together At the Table.” Refreshments will be served and door prizes will be given. Tickets for raffle items also will be sold. There will again be a bake sale and items for sale in the local artisans’ market. Money made will be used to support garden club projects.
There is no admission charge to attend the event.