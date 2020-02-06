Garden Club table show will come together Feb. 12

BEEVILLE – Anna Eeds of Wicker Basket will be the guest artist for the Beeville Garden Club 2020 Table Show.
The event will be held Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 12 and 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day in the Community Room of the Spirit of Texas Bank in Beeville. The theme this year is “Coming Together At the Table.”
Anna is the manager of Wicker Basket. She, along with her husband Marc, grew up in Beeville and graduated from A.C. Jones High School. They have a 3-year-old daughter named Zoey.
Before returning to Beeville, Anna worked as a manager of human resources for Kohl’s Department Store and was the top sales associate in a fine jewelry store in Virginia Beach where her husband was stationed. Anna loves gardening, arts and crafts, decorating and baking and will choose a theme to decorate the featured table at the table show.
Her table will be joined by other tables decorated by garden club members using various themes.
Refreshments will be served and door prizes will be given. Tickets for raffle items also will be sold. There will again be a bake sale and items for sale in the local artisans’ market. Money made will be used to support garden club projects.
There is no admission charge to attend the event. Other guest artists at the event will include:
• 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 – Jessica Faubion and David Leal, Bee County Extension Agents, “Cooking for Good Health”
• 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 – Gwen Dewitt, Master Gardener, “Flower Arranging”
• 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 – Karen Benson, Naturalist, “Edible Wild Plants.”