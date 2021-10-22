GLO announces 2021 Save Texas History Essay Contest

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced the kickoff of the 2021 Save Texas History Essay Contest for 4th and 7th grade students. The statewide contest encourages students to promote their communities’ history by answering an important question: “What history in your community is worth saving?”
“As a former history teacher, it’s especially rewarding to have the opportunity to kick off this contest on behalf of the Save Texas History program at the General Land Office,” said Commissioner Bush. “Each Texas community has its own unique historical value and there is no better lens to look at history than through the eyes of a young student. This is a great opportunity for our students to promote their communities and state, and I look forward to reading the essays and congratulating the winners.”
Entries must meet all eligibility requirements and be received by Nov. 30. More information and the contest entry form can be found at https://bit.ly/3uY10sI or by contacting essaycontest@glo.texas.gov.
The GLO’s Save Texas History program is a statewide initiative to rally public support and private funding for the preservation and promotion of more than 35 million historic maps and documents. With the twin goals of preservation and education, the program seeks to conserve these documents for future generations and educate Texans about the rich heritage found in these vital records. Follow Save Texas History on Facebook and Twitter.