Rev. Richard Gonzales will present the fifth lecture in the Margaret Moser Memorial Lenten Lecture Series at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church Tuesday, April 5. His topic is “The Synodal Church.”
A brown-bag lunch will be served by the women of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church from 11:30 a.m. until noon, with the program beginning by 12:05 p.m. The cost is $5 per program.
Reservations should be made by calling the St. Philip’s office, 358-2730, no later than Friday afternoon, April 1, and either speaking with the secretary or leaving a voicemail message. Reservations may also be emailed to churchoffice@saintphilipsbeeville.com. Those with reservations for the series will be automatically renewed.
After serving as pastor of Our Lady of Victory from 2000-2004, Gonzales returned to Beeville as pastor of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in 2011. He has also served churches in Gregory, Kingsville and Mathis.
A graduate of Mary Carroll High School in Corpus Christi, Gonzales received a bachelor’s degree in literature with a minor in philosophy from the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio, and a Master of Divinity and Theology from the University of St. Thomas in Houston.
He is an honorary lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and in 2011 was named a Knight of the Equestrian Order’s Concha Peregrinatoris.
Gonzales has played an active role in each community he has served. He was campus chaplain at the Incarnate Word Academy in Corpus Christi; served on the board of directors for the Coastal Bend Autism Advocacy and the advisory council of Mathis Middle School; and has participated in the Ministerial Alliances of Beeville and Mathis.
A traveler, he has visited 23 states, nine European countries and Canada, and has led pilgrimages to Mexico, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, France, Italy and the Holy Land.
The Lenten Luncheon ecumenical outreach was begun in 1970 by Moser and is co-sponsored by the women of St. Philip’s, Faith Lutheran, First United Methodist, First Presbyterian and St. Joseph’s churches.
Information contributed by Kay Cude Past