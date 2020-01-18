Gutierrez painting exhibit to open Saturday at BAM

BEEVILLE – Texas artist Raul Gutierrez, a master painter of Western art, will be featured in a solo exhibition at the Beeville Art Museum beginning Saturday, Jan. 18, and on view through April 4. The public is invited to the opening on Saturday, Jan. 18, from noon to 2 p.m., where the artist will be in attendance.
The exhibition, entitled “A Texan’s View of Yesterday’s Texas,” with more than 30 pieces, will primarily feature Gutierrez’s oil paintings, with evocative titles including, “The Chase,” “Cowboys in Trouble,” “Pony Express” and “Comanche,” but will also include some of his luminous watercolors and delicate charcoal drawings.
The authenticity of Raul Gutierrez’s paintings, featuring cowboys and Indians and indigenous Texas wildlife, evoke an earlier, almost-mythical time in Texas.
“I guess it’s just in my blood,” says Gutierrez, who started exploring the small ranches around his hometown of Laredo as a young boy and later had a ranch of his own. “I’ve always been fascinated with the cowboy life.”
That fascination has stayed with him throughout his life, and he has spent years studying the people and wildlife of Texas and the greater Southwest, researching extensively and visiting ranches and reservations.
Born in Laredo, Gutierrez’s family moved to San Antonio where he attended high school and won an art scholarship to the Warren Hunter School of Commercial and Fine Arts. From that time on he painted but also had a myriad of other careers throughout the years, including joining the U.S. Army and serving in Korea, working as an illustrator at the Pentagon, and an 18-year career as a political cartoonist and illustrator at the San Antonio Light newspaper.
Gutierrez’s work has appeared in galleries across the country, particularly in the American Southwest, including multiple solo shows in New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado. His paintings are included in private collections by iconic Texans, including the late President Lyndon Baines Johnson, former Texas governor John Connally, and country and western singer George Strait.
The Beeville Art Museum, located at 401 E. Fannin St., is open to the public 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. To contact the museum, call 361-358-8615 or visit www.bamtexas.org.