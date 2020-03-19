H-E-B issues Texas-wide call for entries

Contributed information
Corpus Christi – H-E-B Primo Picks Quest for Texas Best is visiting Corpus Christi, Texas on Wednesday, April 1, from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Del Mar College to share insight with local food and beverage creators interested in participating in the 2020 statewide competition. Potential entrants are invited to meet with H-E-B leaders who will advise them on product development and best practices for submitting their creation into the competition. Space is limited.
H-E-B Primo Picks Quest for Texas Best offers Texas-based food innovators, along with purveyors of apparel, beauty items, electronics and toys, home goods, household necessities, gardening supplies, coolers and everything in between opportunity to showcase their uniquely Texan products, and a chance to win cash prizes and coveted placement in select H-E-B stores throughout the state. Entrants may submit their product details online at heb.com/quest now through April 3.
To prepare for the Quest, participants will have opportunities to visit with H-E-B Sourcing and Supplier Diversity leaders about product development and best practices for submitting their product during special information sessions Feb. 27 through April 1. To register and review competition details, visit heb.com/quest.
Since launching the contest in 2014, H-E-B has reviewed more than 3,800 samples of the most creative and mouthwatering Texas-made food and beverages, deemed more than 600 unique products worthy of shelf placement and awarded nearly $500,000 in prize money. Interested suppliers and manufacturers can submit details about their products at heb.com/quest by April 3 for consideration.
After the Call for Entries period is complete, H-E-B’s Business Development Managers will select the Top 20 applicants, who will present their products before a panel of judges selected by H-E-B on Aug. 5 and 6, at the San Antonio Food Bank. The panel of judges will determine the top four winning products and award $25,000 to the Grand Prize winner, the title of “Texas Best” Primo Pick and placement on store shelves; $20,000 to the first-place winner; $15,000 to the second-place winner and $10,000 to the third-place winner
Eligible products must not be available in any other large chain or retailer and the vendors must be willing to sell exclusively to H-E-B. Additionally, Texas-based suppliers must also create, produce or co-pack the products in Texas.
Since launching in 2014, the Quest for Texas Best has awarded almost $500,000 and yielded more than 600 products on H-E-B’s grocery, bakery, deli and market shelves across the state. Last year the winners, hailing from Austin and Houston, received a combined $80,000 in cash prizes and coveted space on H-E-B store shelves. In 2015, in celebration of the contest’s fifth anniversary, the Grand Prize Winner also received keys to a brand-new Toyota Tundra.
To learn more about the competition or for a complete listing of cities and dates H-E-B leaders will visit throughout March, visit heb.com/quest.