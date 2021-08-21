In the wake of the shocking assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in early July, our daughter Mariana, a Caribbean specialist at Dickinson College, was asked to provide background for the event for FOX43, the Central Pennsylvania TV Station.
Mariana is a Spanish professor and currently chairs the Latin American, Latinx and Caribbean Studies Department at Dickinson, located in Carlisle. A section of the national professional organization provided a following carefully worded statement about the assassination:
The Haiti-Dominican Republic Section of the Latin American Studies Association condemns the organized assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse even though President Moïse undermined Haiti’s democratic institutions and contributed to the chaos and violence that engulf the nation. For several years, Haitian citizens have been mobilizing to protest his autocratic rule and to demand his resignation. The Haitian constitution has a process for dealing with a presidential vacancy, which grants interim authority to the prime minister in concert with the council of ministers to organize elections. We express solidarity with the Haitian people to see this process through. As scholars, we hold a grave responsibility to uplift, hold space and support the Haitian people during this challenging time.
Mariana has been researching Haiti since she began her dissertation work at Duke University about Caribbean literature addressing Haiti’s Revolution (1791-1804), which produced the Western Hemisphere’s first black republic. She visited libraries in Haiti in 2001 and 2003 as part of her research. She also conducted research in Cuba, studying writer Alejo Carpentier and his novel about the Haitian Revolution.
To facilitate her research, Mariana studied Kreyòl (Haitian Creole), the majority language of Haiti, which was generated from the French of the colonists and the languages of the enslaved Africans they brought to Haiti in the 1600s.
The first texts in Kreyòl were written in the 1700s but not widely published, taught or respected, so the language was primarily oral until 1979, when the spelling was updated and standardized. Kreyòl was recognized as one of the two official languages of Haiti in 1987, alongside French (which is only spoken by roughly 8% of the population).
Kreyòl is now taught in Haitian schools, and there is a growing literary tradition in the language. When Mariana visited Haiti in the early 2000s, she observed that Kreyòl was primarily used then by most Haitians for informal communications, while the professional language of libraries and universities remained exclusively French.
For Mariana, learning Kreyòl was not hard because she already spoke French fluently. However, she notes that it is easier to read Kreyòl than to converse in the language.
A recently completed project was co-translating Michel-Rolph Trouillot’s “Stirring the Pot of Haitian History” (1977) from Kreyòl into English, making his book accessible to an international readership for the first time.
Her current project is translating Haitian-Cuban writer and linguistic activist Hilario Batista Félix’s book of poetry, “Nostalgia sin puntos ni comas: poesía criolla en Cuba,” (“Unbroken Nostalgia: Kreyòl poetry in Cuba”) from Kreyòl to English. Mariana met Batista and his daughter Nathalie at the 2018 Caribbean Studies conference in Havana and has since communicated with him regularly by phone and email.
Batista was born in Cuba to Haitian parents and is now the Kreyòl program director at Radio Havana, serving the large community of Haitian descendants in the country. Many Haitians, including Batista’s parents, were brought to Cuba to harvest sugar cane by the United Fruit Company in the early half of the 20th century.
It is estimated that more than 400,000 Cubans either speak Kreyòl fluently, understand it well or are familiar with the language, making it the second most-spoken language in Cuba, after Spanish. In the Oriente (Eastern) province, where Batista grew up, there are approximately 45,000 Haitian descendants and 4000 natives.
Batista is founder and president of Grupo Bannzil Kreyòl Kiba, an association of Haitian Cubans that works to preserve, develop and diffuse Haitian Kreyòl in Cuba and to foster the integration of Haitian Cubans into society. Bannzil hosts a biannual festival with lectures, debates, theatrical and dance performances and exhibitions of art and music.
Batista has also visited and given presentations in many other countries including the U.S., Canada, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Curaçao. Germany, Austria and Haiti. “Many people aren’t familiar with the broad, dynamic Haitian diaspora which is truly global,” Mariana explained.
Nostalji (Nostalgia), Batista’s book of poetry, is the first of Haitian verse composed in Cuba, reflecting the distinct but understudied heritage of the Haitian culture. The poems deal with themes of racial and cultural identity, language and language barriers, spiritual strength, love and longing for the Haitian homeland. They encourage pride in the Haitian homeland and history and a strong commitment to anti-racism. Batista says that his poems are not only for Haitians, but “for all those who have to leave their country for one reason or another.”
Mariana plans to return to Cuba next year, if the pandemic allows travel, to consult with Batista about her translation of his work. She hopes that making his poetry available to English-speakers will help present “both Haiti and Haitians as capable, legitimate global citizens in the face of entrenched historical prejudices and misunderstandings.”