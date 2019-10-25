BEEVILLE – The best way to get into the spirit early this Halloween will be to head downtown for the block party Saturday evening.
This will be the third year that Beeville Main Street has closed off the 100-300 blocks of North Washington Street for its annual Halloween Block Party. The event has become one of Main Street’s most successful downtown festivals.
The family affair will feature several costume contests in an effort to get everybody to show up in their creative attire.
Winners will be chosen in four categories, including the best costumed family, the best homemade costume for children (0-3 years old, four to seven years old, eight to 11 years old) as well as teen and adult.
There will also be a contest for the best costume in the same age groups and a contest for the best superhero outfits for both children and adults.
The popular “All Aboard Train” will make its rounds for families who would like a ride through downtown. Also, games and activities will be set up for entire families.
Music will be provided by a disc jockey, and live musicians and food vendors will serve up all kinds of goodies in different locations through the three blocks downtown.
There will be plenty of sweets on hand for anyone who has the courage to walk up and ask for them, and the artists in the crowd, adults and children, will be able to compete in a pumpkin carving contest.
For those who cannot resist the temptation to record themselves in their Halloween garb, Main Street Director Michelle Clark Treviño said a photo booth will be set up on the street.
Creative vehicle owners will be welcome to take part in a “trunk or treat” event during the evening by decorating the trunks in the cars and the cargo areas of their vans and trucks and stocking them with treats for the spooks.
The best-decorated trunk will be awarded a prize.
The event will start at 6 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m.
According to the weather forecast for Oct. 26, the skies will be clear with only a 10 percent chance of rain.
When the sun goes down those celebrating the event may want to wrap up a little because the temperature is expected to cool down to 57 degrees with a gentle, 14 mph wind coming out of the north, making it the perfect Saturday evening for a stroll through downtown Beeville.
