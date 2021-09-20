Hard work for passionate S-T seniors pays off

Three Skidmore-Tynan High School students were recently notified by the CITGO Petroleum Corporation that they are distinguished scholars and will be receiving a $1,000 scholarship for their hard work and dedication to their unique passions.
Principal Stella Resio said she was very proud of the students but also the teachers and counselor Traci Younts, who nominated the students and helped them find scholarship opportunities.
“I went from being their math teacher, to their middle school principal and now their high school principal,” said Resio. “So it’s been exciting to grow with them and watch their hard work pay off now as seniors. I am so proud of them and the example they have set for other students.”
The CITGO Distinguished Scholars Program awarded 40 scholarships to the class of 2022. The program is open to students in about three dozen Coastal Bend school districts, including Skidmore-Tynan.
Yaneli Aguilar was awarded for the student-athlete category, which awarded students who exemplified equal dedication to class work and athletics as well as good sportsmanship and the ability to bring their teammates together on and off the field.
“Track is in my blood,” said Aguilar. “I’ve been around in since I was 3 years old because of my mom, but I started in seventh grade. It’s not always easy to keep up with my homework and practice, but I always gave it my best.”
Aguilar said she worked hard for the “straight A’s” on her transcript except for one “B” due to a challenging chemistry class.
“I hate that ‘B,’” she said jokingly. “But getting recognized for my hard work really surprised me. It’s not something I thought about when I joined track. I always did my best for my future not to get an award. But when someone recognizes my effort it makes me feel good. Skidmore is known for having smart students. So I’m glad I could represent my school.”
Anil Patel was nominated for the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) category for being a high achiever in those classes.
“This was before I competed at state UIL so I believe it was based on prior competitions and my independent studies in statistics, calculus and math,” said Patel. “Princeton is my top choice after graduation. I was very happy to find out I had been selected because math and science is my passion, and it reassures me that I am on the right path.”
Patel said applying for scholarships is a tedious process, but the rewards make it worth it.
“I would tell other students to give it all you got,” he said. “Don’t be afraid to fail at first.”
Keegan Westmoreland chimed in and said, “Taking that first step is the only way to get anywhere in life.”
Westmoreland was rewarded for the performing and fine arts category as a student who shines in band and theater.
“I play the tenor sax, and I’ve been in band since sixth grade,” he said. “I also participate in one-act play and enjoy acting very much. I was very happy to find out I won a scholarship that would help pay for college. Every little bit helps, and its even better to get it for doing things I love being a part of like band and theater.”
Westmoreland and Aguilar said they both plan to attend Texas State to pursue futures in kinesiology and communications, respectively.
