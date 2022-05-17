Hattie & Hazel's hosted its inaugural Diva Night on April 21 to help celebrate and promote female entrepreneurs from Beeville and surrounding areas. Community residents were able to shop, enjoy refreshments and win door prizes during the event. Vendors included Rene Ferron with Daisey & Co, Yvonne Ramirez with Blue, Leticia Perez with Bella’s Cottage, Nastasha Weaver with This or That, Rebecca Lopez with Wranglin’ Mama, Lisa Atkinson with Choose Joy, & Melissa Worley with Chapter One Soaps.
Information was provided by Hattie & Hazel’s