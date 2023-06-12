As a beekeeper living in Wisconsin, I get asked quite a bit, how I became interested in becoming a beekeeper. It must have been Destiny. Growing up in Beeville TX, in Bee County no less, what chance did I really have? I remember those hot summer days growing up in Beeville. There were many news stories of people and livestock being attacked by Africanized bees. It brought about a terror. I was so scared of being attacked by bees. That fear followed me throughout my adult life.
When my husband and I started growing pumpkins, we needed bees for pollination. It increased our yield by more than 30 percent. My husband started with one hive of bees. I refused to go near them. A wave of panic would wash over me if I got too close to them while weeding our pumpkins. Right away our son was interested. The next year he got his own hive to manage for FFA. Still nothing could get me close to them. I am allergic to bees and carry an EpiPen in my pocket at all times.
Pumpkins came and pumpkins left our lives. The chain of grocery stores we supplied pumpkins to went out of business, so we used our seed money to buy more bees and me a brand-new bee suit. The first time I got close I was fearless because I had on a bee suit, which to me was like a suit of armor. As bees landed on me and were doing what bees do, panic set in and I ran. My patient husband calmed me down and coached me back. I did what he said and closed my eyes and just listened to the buzz around me. He let me smoke the bees I was smoking everything dancing around the hive, puffing the bee smoker as fast as I could.
sBees communicate using pheromones. They can smell ours as well. I am sure they could smell my fear. After weeks of just being by the bees, I held my first frame of bees. Still scared…. a little. It took 4 years to completely get over my fear. Soon after the fear became passion. One hive grew to four, then suddenly, we had 20 hives. When I met people that did not know much about bees, it bothered me that they judged them as I had once done. To them anything that flew with a stinger was a bee. That is so not true. Hornets and wasps are more aggressive and attack more than bees do.
This made me want to teach people about bees, to help them and other beekeepers just starting out. Up in Wisconsin it is hard to overwinter bees. Many beekeepers take their bees down south for the winter and bring them back. Winter bees here die and die often. One beekeeper lost 100 hives one spring. Bees are dying out all over the country, but my husband and I found we had a 75 percent survival rate which is amazing.
Bee loss is due mainly to how bees are managed. Keeping varroa mites under control is a must. Varroa mites give bees viruses that kill entire hives, especially over harsh winters like we have in Wisconsin. Many factors play into bees dying out. Pesticides, foulbrood, hive beetles, and varroa mites are just some of the culprits we face. My husband and I learned quickly how to successfully overwinter bees, and the bees that survived we grafted queens from. My husband’s aunt asked how we keep bees alive in winter. Joking, he told her I sew them 50,000 sleeping bags.