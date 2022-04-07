Spring has arrived along with high winds and uncertain weather. Sadly, the lack of rain has had a terrible impact on the wildflowers. Normally, the countryside would be splashed with the soft purple of verbena, bluebonnets, and the vibrant corals of Indian pinks and yellows of coreopsis. Still spring has brought the hum of bees and birdsong to delight my ear singing my birthday song.
I have spotted the huisache daisy in historic Evergreen Cemetery. Purchased by Bee County Commissioners Court in 1862 and located on East Bowie Street, the cemetery has a scattering of huisache daisy, our County wildflower. The huisache daisy was named the county wildflower in honor of Elizabeth Schulz, a local conservationist and artist. She created a series of botanical studies to educate the public to appreciate the beauty and importance of wildflowers. Through her art work, she educated us on the importance of preserving our natural heritage.
Texas is blessed with more than five thousand species of wildflowers. The state’s vast size encompasses dramatically different geographical areas with extremes in temperature and rainfall. The south central zone, South Texas zone, and the coastal Texas zone converge in Bee Country providing us with a diverse wildflower population.
Texas has attracted professional and amateur scientists since the frontier days to study its diverse flora and fauna. One of the first recorded botanical collectors, Dr. Edwin James, a surgeon and naturalist with Major S. H. Long’s first expedition to the Rocky Mountains in 1820 explored the Panhandle and collected numerous plants for study.
One of the most interesting collectors to grace our great state was Ferdinand Lindheimer, a German intellectual who came to Texas in 1836 to help in the fight for independence from Mexico but arrived at San Jacinto one day after the decisive battle.
Lindheimer settled in Texas and collected sets of plants to send to Asa Gray, a professor of natural history at Harvard. Professor Gray was considered the leading authority on plant life in the United States. Lindheimer explored the uncharted land of the Brazos, Colorado, and Guadalupe River valleys. He packed his two-wheeled horse cart with a supply of flour, coffee, salt, and the pressing paper for his plants and traveled with two hunting dogs. His skill and dedication earned him the title “the Father of Botany in Texas.”
Scotsman Thomas Drummond visited Texas from 1833 to 1834 gathering an extensive collection of animal and plant material to send to Sir William Hooker, a professor of Botany at the University of Glasgow and later keeper of the Royal Botanical Gardens at Kew. Many of our wildflowers will have Drummond’s name incorporated into theirs.
Not all scientists that expanded our knowledge of Texas wildflowers were men. Dr. Marie Sophie Young, an instructor in botany at the University of Texas and director of the herbarium traveled the Trans-Pecos with a student and a very stubborn burro collecting specimens in the rough terrain of the mountains. She kept an extensive journal detailing every bush that reached out its “claws” to catch clothing and tear skin. She made a significant addition to the existing knowledge of the state’s plants in the nine short years of botanizing in Texas. Dr. Young died in 1919 of cancer.
Ellen D. Schulz, supervisor of Nature Study and Science and director of the Witte Museum at San Antonio published Texas Wild Flowers in 1928. The book, written in everyday language, became a valuable reference for schools and libraries describing the unique characteristics of common Texas wildflowers. It described their economic value, usefulness and many of the traditions connected with them making the book a hit with the flower-loving public for which it was written.
Wildflowers can have many names which are often colorful and descriptive. Common names can be amusing or poetic. While a wildflower can have a dozen different common names - it will only have one scientific name. Latinized scientific names make it easier to identify the plant.
The names become more interesting when we understand their origins. Many of the names come from characteristics of the plant: a compactus plant stays small and a plant called noctiflorus blooms at night. Foetidus indicates “bad smelling,” leading one to believe that whoever named Iris foetidissima, stinking iris, didn’t like the smell.
Spring brings more than wildflowers - a hint of “Eau de skunk” is in the air. Milder temperatures have little black and white “kitties” on the move. Usually we only have to worry about pets being doused in their heavy scent. While the kitties tend to roam, there are a few precautions you can make to protect your pet and yourself. Make sure your pet’s rabies vaccinations and boosters are current. Don’t leave pet food outside – it attracts unwelcome guests. Exercise extreme caution if you see a wild animal acting usually friendly or exhibiting abnormal behavior.
If your pet should have the misfortune of a visit from one of those not so charming kitties use the following recipe – no banishment required.
Mix one quart of 3% hydrogen peroxide, 1/4 cup baking soda, and 1 tsp. liquid soap. Sponge mix on the poor pet and work into a lather. Rinse with tap water and the smell will instantly vanish. Since the antidote cannot be stored, we keep the ingredients on hand for those unfortunate incidents.
Time to go outside and play.
Happy Gardening.