A drone is a scary thing to some of us. Small, humming and buzzing as it flies above us, watching our every move, potentially able to strike a killing blow. We are fascinated, but we can’t help but feel a bit threatened at the same time.
Drones were developed by the military during the 1900s. Their purpose was to carry out missions that were “too dull, dirty or dangerous” for humans. In the current century, drones have assumed many other roles: aerial photography, product deliveries, surveillance, recreation, and even smuggling. They are becoming ubiquitous in our modern world.
However, nature had the idea first: the Odonates. Order Odonata means the “toothed ones” for their serrated jaws. But what we notice about the odonates, the dragonflies and damselflies, is their flight. Dragonflies are superb fliers. “They can fly straight up and down, hover like a helicopter and even mate in mid-air. If dragonflies can’t fly, they’ll starve because they only eat prey they catch while flying.” An insect, such as a biting fly or a mosquito, is an easy, in-flight snack for a dragonfly. Those insects, going about their own business, don’t even know what hits them!
Swarms of dragonflies, often made up of several different species, patrol pastures and fields, hunting for their dinners. But usually, we see dragonflies near ponds, streams and rivers, sometimes even bogs. This is because dragonflies need an aquatic habitat for a large part of their life cycle. They come to ponds and streams to search for mates, to lay their eggs in or near water or in aquatic vegetation, and for those eggs to hatch. Newly hatched dragonflies are called nymphs or naiads.
Naiads don’t look much like adult dragonflies but more like creepy underwater creatures that can extend their lower jaws three times their body length to catch prey. And they do this “at lightning-fast speed (0.01 second),” grabbing and devouring their victims within moments. “They are voracious predators, feeding on worms, small crustaceans, mosquito larvae, tiny fish, even other odonate nymphs.” After feeding, growing and molting up to 17 times, a naiad crawls up a plant stem or rock face and hangs motionless. “At this point, it sucks in air, causing the body to expand, and the skin splits on the thorax and top of the head. The adult pulls itself out of the nymphal skin (called the exuviae) while continuing to take in air.” After about 30 minutes to an hour, the exoskeleton hardens, and the newly emerged adult dragonfly takes to the sky.
While a dragonfly patrols, its legs are held in a curved position. The longer back legs and the shorter front legs, all equipped with spines, form a basket to trap and grab flying insects. They are so efficient at hunting that they catch their intended prey 90 to 95% of the time! This efficiency is mainly due to the extraordinary agility in flight and the incredible vision of dragonflies.
The eyes of dragonflies are enormous, so large in fact, that they wrap around the head, giving them an almost 360-degree view of their world. Some species have such large eyes that they meet in the middle at the top of their heads. Each eye is made up of as many as 30,000 individual facets, which form a mosaic image. This faceted image allows the dragonfly to detect the slightest movements of its potential prey, even while both prey and predator are in flight!
In addition, they have remarkable color vision. We see with three colors: red, green and blue. In contrast, dragonflies have genes for 15 or more opsin molecules. These additional opsins mean dragonflies can distinguish more colors than we can. Possibly these “colors” are in the ultraviolet wavelengths. What we see as bright whitish blue or purple is very likely several distinct colors to dragonflies.
With this specialized vision, it is not surprising that odonates are brightly colored. They are perhaps the most beautifully colored insects in the world. And it is possible that only they can see some of their exquisite colors. Dragonflies come in reds, hot pinks, iridescent greens and purples, and mature males can also develop a blue-white waxy bloom (called pruinosity) on their bodies. These bright colors typically distinguish males from females and probably signal sexual maturity.
When a mature male dragonfly patrols a pond and spots a female, he swoops down on her and grabs her with his basket-like legs. Then he clamps his claspers (appendages on the end of his abdomen) to the back of her head. Many species fly, joined like this, and are said to be in tandem. Eventually, the female curls her abdomen around to the front of the male’s abdomen to a special sperm-storing cavity. This stage is called the “wheel” or heart-shaped position. This wheel is how sperm transfer occurs. The female, sometimes still in tandem with the male, then begins to deposit her eggs into the water, dipping the tip of her abdomen to the surface in a “darning” motion. Some species lay eggs on or into aquatic vegetation. And the incredible life cycle of a dragonfly begins again.
Summer is a great time to observe dragonflies and damselflies. Take a child out to a pond near you and treat yourselves to the beauty and agility of “nature’s deadly drones!”