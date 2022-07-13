Wouldn’t it be nice if there was a living thing that could predict rain? I don’t mean a TV weather forecast, a weather app for your phone, or even a meteorologist. I mean a plant or an animal that could “announce” two or three days ahead if rain is on its way. Something in our backyards, say, that was almost infallible.
We gullible humans have tried repeatedly to identify such a species. There are resurrection ferns on live oak limbs that uncoil nice green fronds after rain. But that is “after.” Cenizo may burst into bloom in a vivid pink display before a shower. Does it “know” rain is on the way? Maybe. But if you check your records, there has likely been a good rain – two weeks before the blooming. Still, we may be on to something with Cenizo.
I went online to “Ask Mr. Smarty Plants” (yes, that is its name) under the auspices of the LadyBird Johnson Wildflower Center. The consensus among plant people is that the Cenizo blooms in response to high soil moisture or humidity after rain. But high humidity conditions before rain can also trigger blooming. So there you have it.
Another species that has long been associated with the foretelling of rain is the rain crow. Rain crows are not crows but yellow-billed cuckoos. These birds have a distinctive call. It goes something like this: ka-ka-ka-keh-keh-keh-kowlp-kowlp. The call descends and slows down, and the ending sounds like a gulp. This call is said to portend rain. The more frequent the calling, the more likely it will rain. Or so the old farmers say.
Ornithologists have noticed that yellow-billed cuckoos tend to call more often on cloudy days. So, since cloudy days are more likely to be rainy days, I guess at least some of the time, the cuckoo is correct.
But I wouldn’t give up on the Weather Channel in favor of the rain crow.
Even if the rain crows can’t predict the weather, they are interesting birds. They are among the last incoming summer birds to arrive, often not until May. Once here, they are somewhat secretive (except for their call) and prefer to feed in taller trees. Caterpillars are their favorite foods, especially tent caterpillars. But insects of all kinds are taken.
On a recent bird walk here on our farm, I saw a yellow-billed cuckoo. He was slim and elegant. His tail was long, blackish above and with large white spots below. He flew across the trail in front of us and landed in plain view just a few feet away. He issued his special call twice, and I saw his throat vibrate each time. But he didn’t open his bill because he held breakfast in his mandibles. He had one of those large, ugly, grasshopper-like bugs pinched in his beak. Thank goodness, something eats those pesky things.
The preferred habitat of the yellow-billed cuckoo is in the dense foliage of open woodlands. They are often found in hackberry trees and live oaks in South Texas, typically along the edges of rural roads and streams. They like to place their nests in trees and bushes overgrown with grapevines. The nests are frail platforms of sticks, twigs, vines, and rootlets. But what they lack in nest-building skills, they make up for in the speediness of the young’s development. Just six days after hatching, the naked babies’ feathers burst out of their sheaths, and the young cuckoos can be fully feathered in as little as two hours.
In this respect, they are much like their cousin, the roadrunner. Roadrunner babies develop spiky feather sheaths all over their bodies while still in the nest. Then suddenly, all the feather sheaths burst open. The babies go from nearly naked (but spiky) to fully feathered in hours. This sudden feathering is why you seldom see a downy baby roadrunner.
The cuckoo family is a fascinating group of birds. While only six species are found in the United States, three of these are common in South Texas. There are over 120 species of cuckoos worldwide. All of them share specific physical characteristics. One such characteristic is the strange feet: two toes point forward and two point backward. Nearly all cuckoos have elongated bodies and stout decurved bills. And then there are their vocalizations.
Our yellow-billed cuckoo has a loud and unmusical call. But it is distinctive. Once you learn to recognize it, listen and observe. You can find out if our “rain crows” predict rain.