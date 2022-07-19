It is no secret that the word “abortion” is a sensitive subject as of today in America.
Whether you identify yourself as pro-life or pro-choice, each believe has its own diverse meaning and reasoning. As a woman, it would make sense that I choose pro-choice.
However, I also feel every human life is just as valuable as our own.
Does that also make me pro-life? Not necessarily. I believe everyone should have the right to make their own decisions, but I also believe in being held liable for some of the decisions we make whether as a woman or a man.
Does that mean I choose abortions should be banned? Actually I don’t. I think abortions should be legalized and available in every state and country. However, I think guidelines and laws should be placed for a woman and for a man as well.
I don’t believe a woman should have to deal with an entire outcome of a mistake while a man isn’t held liable. I believe more laws and consequences need to be in place for both parties.
As a woman, I believe it is a constant battle to be viewed equally and separately from a man.
Women have had to fight just to be heard and I believe society has forgotten where women had to begin and how far we still have to go just to be viewed separately.
If a woman were to associate herself in a group with men, it be would declared she doesn’t belong there.
However if a man associates himself in a group of women, then it is declared and forced to be accepted by society and the term “equal” is brought to the table and all of a sudden society wants to question, “What is a woman?”
Humanity has somehow come to terms with the idea that any identity can be labeled as a woman, but no one can be a labeled as a man, except a man.
So can we question, “What is a man?”
If all of sudden the term woman can be bounced around meaninglessly, then so can the word man or at least one can only presume.
As a woman, I know I am woman. I know that if one random sunny day I decide I’m going to be a man, it doesn’t matter what I change or what I believe in, I am and always will be a woman.
“What is a man?” is in fact a question I can never answer because I was not born a man.
Since I cannot question nor answer that question, a man does not get the option nor the right to question, “What is a woman?”
When the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, not a single man should have had the option to vote. However, they did, and we as women are left to continue to fight for equality.
One thing about us women, though, we are brutal. When we come to the table, we come prepared and we come ready.
If there is one thing a woman is good at, it is making history.