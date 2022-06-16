Hello again.
I have been very busy, too busy to write. I very much miss communicating with you, my adoring fans, so let’s catch up on things, and only the things that matter enough to me to be included in this writing.
I have developed a Frio-Friday attitude and it ain’t going away anytime soon. Frio-Friday is the weekly time I start to lower the RPM’s in my motor as I prepare for the 2-days that most of my peeps will be absent from the Frio-Palace.
These 2-days are a refreshing break from the constant herding I am required to do to keep this place somewhat sane. You guys often talk about herding Kats, try herding Peeps. You just might consider that Kats do not want to be herded. Anyway, Frio-Friday gives me the head start that helps me to get my head right.
Frio-Friday is also the day that all my Peeps are really very edgy. I keep hearing them talk, and sometimes, they state rather urgently and with a red face, that this is deadline day. … As if I care, pleeeeeeaseeeee.
One Kat never knows what will happen when they encounter another Kat, especially if they are the same kind of Kat, boy Kat or girl Kat. Ginger, and I can’t for the life of me understand why, has been feeding an “Outtie” Kat (BTW, I made sure she was not giving this “Outtie” Kat any of my delicious Kat food) on a regular basis and therefore this “Outtie” Kat has spent more time at our back doors.
Since I am an “Innie” Kat and I can clearly see this “Outtie” Kat when they walk past the back doors, I have a question. Here at Frio-Palace all these Peeps refer to me as a boy Kat. They also refer to the “Outtie” Kat as a boy Kat. But the “Outtie” Kat has two round thingys, near his tail, that can clearly be seen when he walks away. I have searched and searched in my private place and cannot locate any round thingys. Did they fall off, or what? I vaguely remember having these thingys before I went to the Vet to be tutored, but, admittedly, the memory is a bit hazy. If you can help, please write me at HismajestyFrio@feline.com.
This “Outtie” Kat and I will spend time staring at each other through these glass doors and not move for several minutes. When one of us does finally move, it may take the shape of playing but don’t be fooled. We are really practicing our MMK (Mixed Martial Kats) moves in the event that we meet Kat to Kat.
I must outweigh this “Outtie” by a bunch, because I hear people call me a bowling pin without the stripe. They never call “Outtie” anything at all! Go figure!
Many of you have requested that I write more often, and I need you to know, that if I feel the urge, I will write, if not…well you know us Kats with a Kat mind of our own.