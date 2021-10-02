Collective nouns are entertaining to those of us fond of words. Some of my favorites are: a glaring of cats, a murder of crows, a loveliness of ladybugs! A collective noun is a word for a group of a specific animal. Usually, the collective noun reflects a physical or behavioral aspect of that animal in a group. Can you imagine a trio of cats all staring at you? You can see that a “glaring” of cats, fits! And, of course, a flock of crows mobbing an owl certainly sounds like they intend to commit “murder.”
The fall migration of hawks is in full swing right now. Every day I expect to see a large flock of raptors heading south. A group can be all of one species, but often the flocks are made up of several species. Sometimes, vultures join in these congregations.
The collective noun for a group of migrating raptors is a “kettle.” This word deserves some explanation. When a traveling group of raptors sets down for the night in a woods or field, they rest and perhaps feed. In the morning, they resume their journey. But first, they need to get up where the prevailing winds will give them a boost. As the sun heats the air over the earth, it creates updrafts of rising warmer air. These updrafts are called “thermals.” The now-rested hawks flap their wings to reach a thermal and then just glide along on the updraft. Since the rising air is actually a relatively narrow column, the birds must circle the edges of the thermal to stay within it. Many hawks take to the air at the same time, creating a gently whirling group. If you use your imagination, it resembles a boiling kettle of soup being stirred. A giant kettle in the air! This is how the word “kettle” became the collective noun for a big group of raptors. If you watch a kettle of hawks rising, you will notice that when the birds reach the top of the thermal, they then peel off in a straight line, heading south. If they lose altitude, they catch another thermal a bit further on and repeat the process. Great kettles of raptors can be observed as these birds migrate south, thermal after thermal, each fall.
My favorite raptor is the Mississippi kite. Kites are lightweight birds with long wings and slender bodies. They are buoyant and graceful birds of prey. “In summer, Mississippi kites—appearing like big-headed gray gulls—float over both humid and semi-arid flatlands” across the Gulf states and even into the Panhandle of Texas. At least, this was the case when H. C. Oberholser wrote his “The Bird-Life of Texas” in 1974. Since then, Mississippi kites have expanded their breeding range over much of the eastern United States. They nest in the tops of tall trees, preferring riparian areas but also using parks, golf courses and even well-wooded suburban areas. These kites are a gregarious species, often forming nesting colonies of up to a hundred pairs—with several pairs in one tree!
To feed themselves and their young, kites capture prey on the wing. Their favored prey items include various large insects: cicadas, grasshoppers, beetles and dragonflies. The kites seize their prey in their talons and hold it, eating on it as they fly. A hunting Mississippi kite is quite the acrobat!
After the breeding season is over, both the parents and the young of the year head to South America. The kettles of kites contain adult females in soft gray plumage overall with darker tails. The adult males resemble the females but have a white throat and a black tail. The immatures are usually reddish underneath with banded tails. Even with the variations in color and pattern, all the Mississippi kites in a kettle have the same basic graceful shape with long, pointed wings and a very buoyant flight.
Mississippi kites are the loveliest of raptors. Watch the skies for kettles this fall. Some will surely be kettles of kites on their long migration to their winter home.