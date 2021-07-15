Our daughter Elena, who graduated from A.C. Jones High School in 1994, credits her classes in journalism, photojournalism and English there for providing basic skills for her upcoming research in Rome, Italy.
With a Rome Prize from the American Academy in Rome and a Fulbright award, Elena will spend the 2021-22 academic year and following summer studying and writing about the Ferrania film stock factory, Italy’s version of the Kodak company. Its new owners are working to revive the production of analog film stock, at a time when most contemporary films are digital.
“Some filmmakers, like Quentin Tarantino of ‘Pulp Fiction’ fame and J.J. Abrams, who directed several of the recent ‘Star Wars’ movies, prefer film stock,” Elena explains. “They think it has a warmer feel than digital films, and they want to assure there’s a continuing supply.”
Since Elena had enjoyed her study of Spanish in high school, she decided, when she enrolled at the University of Texas at Austin, to add Italian, which she quickly realized that she loved. She spent the spring semester of her junior year studying in Siena, Italy, then wrote her senior thesis on that ancient city’s traditional Palio horse race.
Her advisor, Dr. Penny Marcus, encouraged Elena to enroll in a doctoral program in Italian studies after she graduated from UT. After Marcus moved to the University of Pennsylvania, Elena applied to graduate school there.
As a teaching assistant for UPenn, Elena went to Florence several times to teach in the summer abroad program. She began reading Italian author Andrea Camilleri’s wildly popular detective novels and discussing them with her Italian friends. Since the UPenn graduate program specialized in film studies, she also watched many Italian movies.
Her dissertation was later published as her first book, titled “Methods of Murder.” It dealt with Italian crime fiction and film and their relationship to criminology. Some of the books she wrote about focused on ecomafia crimes, such as illegal dumping of industrial and municipal hazardous wastes, trafficking of endangered species and use of unsafe building materials, and they allowed Elena to hone an interest in environmental studies.
When she was hired to teach Italian at Wayne State University in Detroit, Elena’s research centered on film studies and the environment. She began helping with Detroit’s annual film festival, sponsored by the city’s large Italian community.
For many summers, Elena has taught film studies in the WSU study abroad program in the tiny village of Gagliano Aterno, some two hours east of Rome, where many of the town’s population of 200 join the approximately 20 WSU students and 40 students from area Italian universities in watching Italian films streamed many evenings in a large courtyard.
Elena’s second book, “Italian Ecocinema,” described several Italian movies with an environmental perspective and how their production impacted the local environment where they were filmed. When she presented a workshop on that research at a conference, a colleague asked her if she knew about the Ferrania film factory which had produced the film stock for many Italian movies. He put her in touch with one of the new owners, who provided the inspiration for her newest research project.
Elena learned that very little had been written about the factory, which was originally built as an explosives factory in 1882, just outside the tiny medieval, walled village of Ferrania, near Genoa in northern Italy. In 1917, when their Russian customers were no longer purchasing explosives, the factory converted, with the help of a French film company, to producing film stock, which requires the same nitrocellulose (made from cotton) used for gunpowder.
The Ferrania factory grew to become Italy’s most important producer of film, the only one which eventually produced color film stock. By its golden age in the 1960s, the company employed more than 3,000 workers, who lived in the company’s community outside the village, and supplied film stock for some of Italy’s most renowned films.
Bought out by 3M, the factory shut down operations around 2000, when digital photography was taking over. In 2012, a film preservationist and a documentary film maker bought the old Ferrania research lab, crowdsourced funds to restart the factory and began relearning the manufacturing process for film stock.
Elena visited the small scale artisan industrial complex in 2019 and met the five people making black and white still film. (She has taken and developed three rolls of that film—skills learned in high school photojournalism.) She also visited the Ferrania factory museum in a nearby town.
She has learned that, unlike digital photography, which requires accessibility to the technology in which it is stored, film lasts and can be watched 100 or more years later. In the US, most digital films are now stored on film stock in the Library of Congress. (Like the Ferrania factory, Kodak continues a small production of film stock.)
In Rome, Elena will study film production in the national archives, then will work in collaboration with scholars at the University of Genoa and with the Ferrania film museum to record the environmental history of the factory.
In addition to her excellent classes at A.C. Jones, Elena appreciates the skills she acquired from Academic Decathlon and Future Problem Solving for adding to her good, broad education – and prepared her to research the complicated history of film production in northern Italy.