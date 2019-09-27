BEEVILLE – The A. C. Jones Varsity Mixed Choir will open the Beeville Concert Association’s first concert highlighting talented Beeville area performers Sunday, Sept. 30, at 3 p.m. at the Gertrude R. Jones Performing Arts Auditorium, and the Beeville Community Chorus will close the concert.
Other performers include pianists Ryan Rands, Danae Moreno, Caleb McMullen, Lillie Jonas and Regi Hedahl; vocal soloists Nikki Rojas, Monica Alvear Torres, Gary Williams, Cassandra Krueger and Nevaeh De La Garza; guitarists Kinlee Ramón and Sydney O’Brien; dancers Joy Martisek, Julia McFall, Sam Boatman, Megan Boatman, Kinsey and Kayley Sublett, Huntington Smith, Milliana Hernandez, Ashley Sánchez and Sarah Wright; violinists John Lee Jostes, Amy Mortenson and Lindsay Ray; and fiddler David Vickers.
The BCA’s 2019-2020 season schedule also includes:
•The American Dreamer orchestral folk group, Saturday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., Coastal Bend Distillery meeting room;
• A Mariachi Spectacular celebrating Rosie Maldonado’s 30 years of mariachi performance, along with Juan Miguel Flores and Mariachi Celestial of Kingsville, Saturday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand;
• A major gift from the Joe Barnhart Foundation makes possible a spectacular concert by the Corpus Christi Area Youth Orchestra, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, 7 p.m., A.C. Jones High School; the San Antonio Wind Symphony will perform Sunday, Feb. 23, at 3 p.m. at the CBC Auditorium;
• Soprano Katie Van Kooten and pianist Rolando Salazar will perform Sunday, March 22, at 3 p.m. at the CBC Auditorium (their concert is partially funded by the Joe Barnhart Foundation);
• Concluding the season will be bluegrass, country and folk music by the Better Halves on Friday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 715 N. St. Mary’s St.
Season memberships are $40 for adults, with all young people through high school age admitted free to all concerts. CBC students are admitted with their student IDs through CBC sponsorship. Single tickets at the door are $10 for adults, and each adult accompanied by two young people will be admitted free.
Memberships may be purchased at the Sept. 30 concert, from a BCA volunteer or by mailing a check to the BCA, P.O. Box 1511, Beeville, TX 78104. Members who purchase their tickets before the first concert may pick them up at the door on Sept. 30. Tickets will be mailed to those who cannot attend that concert.
Individuals or businesses who would like to make a tax-deductible contribution to the BCA may have their names listed on each concert program in the following categories:
• Friend of the Arts, $50 (receives one season membership);
• Patron of the Arts, $100 (receives two season membership);
• Benefactor of the Arts, $150 (receives three season memberships);
• Corporate Sponsor of the Arts, $250 or more (receives five season memberships.)