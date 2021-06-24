The A.C. Jones High School class of 2021 graduates received a plethora of scholarships and financial aid for their continuing education in a total amount of $1,619,258. Following are the graduates and the scholarships for each:
Mishel Alba – *Fall Grant $4,745, Rhode Island Institute of Technology Presidential Scholarship $76,000, RIT Grant, $24,200 and Federal SEOG $500
Emili Alvarez – *Fall Grant $6,495
Adriana Balderas – *Fall Grant $6,495
Gabriela Balderas – *Fall Grant $6,495, 2019-2020 Miss Western Week $500, 2020-2021 Miss Western Week $500 and Mayor Frank Dominguez Scholarship $500
Marcos Barrera – *Fall Grant $6,495
Asyria Benavidez – *Fall Grant $6,495, Grant Federal SEOG $2,000, Grant State TEG $3,000, University of the Incarnate Word Distinguished Scholar $32,000, Grant UIW Funds $6,000, UIW Book/Tuition $1,000, San Patricio Electric $2,000 and Bee County Junior Livestock & Homemakers Show $1,000
Maya Bender – Texas Tech University Presidential Merit Scholarship $8,000, University of North Texas Excellence $20,000 and Gilbert “Deuce” Herrera Memorial $1,000
Devin Campos – San Patricio Electric Cooperative $2,000
Alyssa Carrasco – The University of Texas-San Antonio Grant $1,855, UTSA Distinguished Presidential $3,500, *Fall Grant $5,645, Texas Grant $5,000 and Bee County Area Go Texan $1,000
Vanessa Cisneros – The University of Texas-San Antonio Grant $2,930
Sarina Cruz – Maggie Price Scholarship $15,000, Coastal Bend Community Foundation $1,000, Brien Hickman Memorial $1000 and Bee County Aggie Mother’s Club $500
Soledad Cuellar – Texas Tech University Presidential Merit Scholarship $12,000, *Fall Grant $6,495. Texas Grant $5,000, Coastal Bend College Foundation $125, The University of Texas Award $500, Dell Scholar at UT $20,000, UT for Me-Powered by Dell Scholars Texasbook $226, UT for Me-Powered by Dell Scholars Laptop $1,500, Texas A&M University Opportunity Award $1,000, Texas A&M University Regent’s Scholarship $24,000, TPEG $2,000, University of Houston TPEG Housing Grant $3,000, University of Houston Scholars Grant $1,000, Academic Excellence Grant $4,000, Texas A&M University Kingsville Academic Excellence $16,000, Pan American Round Table $2,000, 2021 Texas Conservation Awards Program Essay $100, Houston Area Go Texan $20,000, Beeville Lions Club $1,000, Junior Service League $1,000, Bee County Aggie Mother’s Club $1,000, Beeville Masonic Lodge #261 $1,000 and Adrian Acevedo “ACE” Scholarship All Children Evolving $2,000
Brandon Dang (salutatorian)– Maggie Price Scholarship $15,000, Coastal Bend College Foundation $125, *Fall Grant $6,495, Texas Grant $5,000, The University of Texas Award $500, Sue Kay Lay Memorial $5,500, Dell Scholars at UT $20,000, UT for Me-Powered by Dell Scholars Textbook $226, UT for Me-Powered by Dell Scholars Laptop $1,500 and TPEG $1,755
Harley Deal – *Fall Grant $6,495
Anastasia Diaz – *Fall Grant $6,495
Carolina Esquivel – *Fall Grant $5,845, Texas Grant $5,000, Texas Tech University Presidential Merit $16,000, Keys to Aggieland Scholarship $250, Aggieland Bound Scholarship $2,500, Texas Aggie Scholarship $1,715 and TPEG $2,000
Allie Estrada – *Fall Grant $3,254
William Gamez (HPMA valedictorian) – Maggie Price Scholarship $15,000, The University of Texas Award $6,000, Beeville Youth Soccer Organization $500, Coastal Bend Community Foundation $1,000 and Coastal Bend Crimestoppers $2,000
Mickayla Garza – *Fall Grant $6,495
Serena Garza – *Fall Grant $5,145, Texas Grant $5,000 & TPEG $1,755
Desmond Givens (valedictorian) – The Joe Barnhart Scholars Award $50,000, St. Mary’s University $104,000, St. Edward’s University Dean’s Excellence $156,556, Baylor University $80,000, The University of Texas Dallas $64,000, National Recognition Scholarship $24,000, Lechner Scholarship $2,500, Ann Jordan Gartner Memorial $5,000, Coastal Bend Community Foundation $1,000, Coastal Bend Crimestoppers $2,000, Bee County Aggie Mother’s Club $500 and Beeville Rotary Club $2,000
Derick Gonzales – *Fall Grant $6,495
Eva Guerrero – James N. Owings Memorial Scholarship by the Bee County Farm Bureau $500
Kaylah Guerrero – University of Mary Hardin Baylor Honor Scholarship $28,000
Ramon Hernandez– *Fall Grant $6,495
Darian Hinson– *Fall Grant $6,495
Kalee Kroen – Texas Tech University Presidential Merit Scholarship $12,000, University of North Texas Excellence $28,000, UNT Tuition Grant $2,280, *Fall Grant $1,345, Texas Grant $5,000 and James N. Owings Memorial Scholarship by the Bee County Farm Bureau $500
Franny Levine – Greg Stewart Memorial Scholarship $2,000
Mario Lira – Ann Jordan Gartner Textbook Scholarship $500
Aaliyah Liserio – *Fall Grant $3,495, St. Edward’s University Dean’s Excellence $72,000, St. Edward’s Grant $16,481, Texas Tuition Equalization Grant $3,420, Dennis Henneke Memorial $16,000, Bee County Retired School Personnel $500 and Jean Dugat Memorial $500
Janeth Loredo – *Fall Grant $6,495, University of the Incarnate Word Distinguished Scholarship $32,000 and Lewis-Miller Texas Forever $500
Garet Luke – Texas A&M University Corpus Christi Presidential $16,000 and Class of 1967 $500
Cierra Martin – CITGO Distinguished Scholar $1,000, Adrian Acevedo “ACE” All Children Evolving $500, Sower Award $5,000, OU Legacy $1,000 NR Institutional Award $4,000 and *Fall Grant $3,045
Ryan Martinez – Texas A&M International Presidential Scholarship $32,000, *Fall Grant $6,495, Houston Area Go Texan $20,000, Sue Kay Lay Memorial $5,500 and Lewis-Miller Texas Forever $500
Savanna Martinez – *Fall Grant $3,745, Texas A&M University Regent’s Scholarship $24,000, Texas Aggie Scholarship $2,220, TPEG Undergraduate Resident Grant $2,535, Texas Excellence Grant $5,000, Texas Public Education Grant $2,000 & Reagan Hardy Memorial by the Bee County Area Go Texan Committee $2,000
Lukas Moreno – San Patricio Electric $2,000
Brianna Olivares – *Fall Grant $3,246, Texas A&M Opportunity Award $1,000, Texas A&M Community Connection $2,000, Texas A&M Tuition Support Award $1,500, Texas Grant $5,000, Texas State University Merit $10,000, Bee County Farm Bureau Non-Ag Scholarship $500, Beeville Youth Soccer Organization $500, Junior Service League $1,000, Bee County Aggie Mother’s Club $500, Grant $2,815, Texas Grant $5,000 and TPEG $2,000 Bee County Junior Livestock & Homemakers Show $1,000 and Beeville Rotary Club $2,000
Jacob Olivarez – Bee County Area Go Texan $1,000, Class of 1953 $100 and Dudley Thoms Memorial $100
Claire Portwood – Coastal Bend College Foundation $125, Student Voices Scholarship $1,000, Fall Grant $4,945, Texas Aggie Scholarship $1,020, TPEG $2,000, Texas Grant $5,000, Delta Kappa Gamma $400 Bee County Retired School Personnel $500, Gilbert “Deuce” Herrera Memorial $1,000, Bee County Aggie Mother’s Club $500 and Bee County Sheriff’s Office Carlos Carrizales $2,000
Catalina Puga – Bee County Junior Livestock & Homemakers Show $2,250
Emily Reese – Texas A&M University Tuition Support Award $1,500, Bee County Aggie Mother’s Club $1,000, Beeville Masonic Lodge #261 $1,000 and Bee County Board of Realtors $500
Jake Rosenbaum – *Fall Grant $6,495, Bee County Farm Bureau Non-Ag Scholarship $500, A.R. Sanchez Memorial by IBC $1,000 and 2021 Texas Conservation Awards Program Essay $50
Zelda Salazar – *Fall Grant $6,495
Belen San Miguel – James N. Owings Memorial $500 and 2021 Texas Conservation Awards Program Essay $75
Ray Serrano, Jr. (HPMA salutatorian)– *Fall Grant $6,495, Texas A&M Corpus Christi Achieve Scholar $12,000, Texas Grant $6,500, FSOG $500 and Rev. E.F. Bennett by the Coastal Bend Community Foundation $925
Stephanie Sidonio – *Fall Grant $4,895
Jalen Spicer – Concordia University Regent’s Scholarship $40,000, Bethel College Thresher Athletic/Academic $20,000 and FSEOG Grant $1,000
Lynnleigh Stroman – San Patricio Electric $2,000
Martelo Villarreal – *Fall Grant $6,495
Trinity Williamson – *Fall Grant $6,495
Evangelynn Zamora – *Fall Grant $6,495
* estimate