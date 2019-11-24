Kremers, Walker plan April nuptials

Karoline Amanda Kremers and Charles Walker IV are pleased to announce their engagement and approaching marriage.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Hank and Karen Kremers and the granddaughter of the late Henry and Cristina Kremers and the late Victor F. DeMarco and Gisela DeMarco. She is a 2007 graduate of A.C. Jones High School and a 2012 graduate of Millsaps College where she earned a degree in English Literature. She is currently the program manager at Baylor College of Medicine.
The prospective groom is the son of Carol and Charles Walker III and the grandson of the Abe and Millie Mindel and the late Charles Walker II and Florence Walker. He is a 2001 graduate of Fremd High School in Palatine, Illinois, and a 2005 graduate of Illinois University, completing his postgraduate studies at Harvard University in 2008. He earned his degree in Finance and Juris Prudence and is an attorney.
The wedding is set for April 4, 2020, at 6 p.m. in Galveston.