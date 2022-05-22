It was once expected in many circles that a man should stand when a woman entered a room, or that a man on a bus should give up his seat for a lady or hold open a door for her.
Some twenty years ago, a young man said to me that he didn’t know if he should hold a door open for a lady anymore. Some doorway event had taken place, he said. I didn’t know what to say, but I continue to hand over an opened door to any approaching person. It seems most people extend that courtesy.
You’ve probably heard the saying “women and children first,” which is a bit of lingering chivalry. Evidently, the phrase is first attested from 1840, when a ship was afire and in danger of sinking. This chivalric ideal was popularized in the sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912.
Statistics show that in custody battles, mothers are more likely than fathers to win custody of their children. According to 2018 US Census Bureau data, approximately 80% of custodial parents were mothers. At least in some aspects of life, women continue to receive preferential treatment.
Mother’s Day was a few days ago. In honor of mothers, here are some “ladies first” from the Bible.
In the story of the Garden of Eden, Eve is described as the “mother of all life” (Genesis 3:20). That’s quite a first, but there is at least one other significant first that she holds. She was the first to have an understanding of morality, having eaten the fruit of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil (v.6).
Setting aside matters of transgression, for a time the woman had a moral wisdom that Adam, the man, did not have. Of course, she shared this fruit with Adam, bringing him up to speed.
The virgin Mary also had a first. She was first to experience Jesus. In utero. A babe growing within her! There must be some preciousness of pregnancy unbeknown to any man. Mary’s womb held Jesus.
And now from a womb to a tomb. A burial. Last month was Easter, the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus, the Christ. With a tomb door rolled open, it was women who first saw evidence of a resurrection (e.g., Mark 16). And it was a woman, Mary Magdalene, who in the tomb garden first encountered the risen Christ (John 19:41; 20:14-16).
And so, it was a female in a garden who first comprehended morality. A female who first experienced the physical presence of Jesus. Females who first saw evidence of the resurrection. And a female who in a garden first experienced the risen Christ. These are major moments in Christian theology! And in each of these, ladies have pride of place.
Happy Mother’s Day!
Jason C. Dykehouse has a Ph.D. in Religion from Baylor University. He has several publications and welcomes questions for possible comment in “Notes on the Bible and Religion” at jasoncdykehouse.com.