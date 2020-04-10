Leamon Green: Recent Work

BEEVILLE – An exhibition of paintings, drawings, prints and collages by Houston artist Leamon Green, exploring the complexities of migration and African American identity in an increasingly globalized world, opens to the public with tentative dates set for mid to late April at the Beeville Art Museum. The museum will host a closing reception, with the artist in attendance, on Saturday, July 11, from noon-2 p.m.
Green’s work encompasses a world view, portraying the similarities and differences in cultures, with clues to the identities of his subjects in the patterns of their clothes, the surrounding spaces and situations, and often historical African or European objects scattered throughout. The figures are anonymous portraits of people who could be family members, friends, or even strangers, but all inviting us to share their experiences, past and present.
“My work includes references to art history, cultural history and racial affairs,” stated Green. “In my series The Wrestlers, the starting point was seeing the Uffizi’s classic Roman sculpture online, which triggered thoughts about the state of race in this country.”
Currently Interim Chairman/Associate Professor of the Fine Arts Department at Texas Southern University in Houston, Green holds a Master of Fine Arts from Tyler School of Art, Temple University in Philadelphia; a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Cleveland Institute of Art in Cleveland; and a Studio Arts Degree from Concord College, in Athens, West Virginia. In 2007, he received a Fulbright award to travel to Tanzania where he lived and taught for a year.
Green’s work has been featured in solo exhibitions at galleries and museums including Hooks-Epstein Galleries, Houston; Galveston Arts Center, Galveston; and the African American Museum in Dallas. His professional honors and awards, in addition to the Fulbright Award, include Hunting Art Prize Finalist; Artist in Residence, Vermont Studio Center; Fort Worth Public Art Commission, Lake Como Workshop; and Master Artist, Visual Arts Scholastic Event.
The Beeville Art Museum, created and operated by the Joe Barnhart Foundation, is first and foremost a teaching museum, providing cultural and educational opportunities for the citizens of Bee County and surrounding areas. Cited by Texas Monthly magazine as one of the “great small towns for art,” Beeville, with a population of approximately 13,000, is home to one of the most ambitious art and educational programs in Texas. In addition to exhibiting works by some of Texas’s most renowned artists, as well as selections from private collections and major museums across the state, the Beeville Art Museum provides docent-led tours and art classes for children and adults and workshops for Beeville educators at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.