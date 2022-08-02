Those of us who like family history enjoy visiting cemeteries where our ancestors are interred. The Lebanon Cemetery, just over the Live Oak County line near Cadiz, is one I have visited numerous times, because my mother’s Wilson great-grandparents and several other family members are buried there, as well as family members of my mother’s good friend, Lila Nicholson Mayes.
Lila and my mother were close friends in high school, graduating in 1933. They continued visiting at least a couple of times a year after Lila and her husband Curley Mayes married and settled in San Antonio. Lila and my mother always attended the Beeville High School class of 1933 reunions, which occurred once every five years.
Several of Lila’s family members had lived in the Cadiz community, where my mother grew up, so on many of Lila and Curley’s visits to Beeville, we went to the Lebanon Cemetery to check on the condition of the family graves there (the cemetery is located on a county road just west of the Live Oak/Bee County line, a couple of miles north of FM 799, which goes by the Cadiz Baptist Church).
In those days, my uncle Fred Chesnutt was often the one who mowed that cemetery, about an acre in size. I don’t know who now does the mowing, but it’s definitely volunteer work.
My mother said that the Lebanon Methodist Church was located there before it was moved to Cadiz, about a half mile east of the present Cadiz Baptist Church. However, that Methodist church closed before my time, and I haven’t even seen a picture of it.
While Lila and my mother looked at their family graves, I wandered around other parts of the small cemetery. In those days, before I knew anything about Día de los Muertos, I noted that the graves of Hispanic children usually had small toys by the tombstones, which I thought was interesting.
Now I know that it is customary to remember family members who have died with flowers and small gifts on Nov. 2. Toys for deceased children are common offerings. I have visited several cemeteries in Mexico where such gifts are placed on tombstones.
When Lila and my mother were young, family and friends dug the graves for those who died in communities located far from the funeral home in Beeville. On one occasion, my grandfather Chesnutt went to help dig a grave for a deceased neighbor and discovered that he was the only one who had showed up that day. He spent many hours digging the grave by himself, then went home and told his family that he didn’t want to be buried in such a lonely place.
Consequently, he and my grandmother Chesnutt are interred in Beeville’s Glenwood Cemetery, along with their children: uncle Fred, aunt Gertrude and my mother, and their spouses. It isn’t a lonely cemetery, but doesn’t have the same feeling of an old cemetery that the Lebanon one does.
When my family visited Lila and Curley in San Antonio, Lila introduced us to San Antonio’s historical sites. She took us to the old Spanish Governor’s Palace and all the missions along the San Antonio River, as well as to the Witte Museum and the zoo. And, of course, we also visited the Alamo, along with Joskes’ Department Store, which may have been where I saw and rode on my first escalator.
Lila made many contributions to my education.
Mission San José was established in San Antonio in 1720, when Spanish officials decided that a settlement was needed between their already existing colonies in East Texas and in Coahuila. They also built Misión San Antonio de Valero – the Alamo – then Misiones Concepción, San Francisco de la Espada and San Juan Capistrano. Some 50 miles of acequias (irrigation canals) were also constructed in the early 1700s to provide water for area crops. The Governor’s Palace was completed in 1749.
Learning about all these constructions gave me an understanding of San Antonio’s important Spanish heritage – and may have contributed to my ultimate decision to major in Spanish at the University of Texas at Austin.
In my many years of teaching, I took a lot of students to San Antonio to visit the missions and the Spanish Governor’s Palace. Like Lila, I believed they should know about the strong Spanish influence in San Antonio.
The Lebanon Cemetery, with its Hispanic section, also reflects the important Spanish heritage of South Texas. I encourage readers to appreciate it, as I do.