Dear Editor:
It is my belief that the restoration team should consider the true history of Lady Justice. She is a symbol of unbiased justice, common in decision-making spaces all over the world. Therefore, the face of impartiality.
She is modeled on both Greek and Roman goddesses Justicia and Thesis. Lady Justice is often portrayed as a woman, blindfolded, holding a set of scales and a sword. Her blindfolded is indicative of the idea that justice must be unbiased and impartial; she is armed with a sword, to stand for the enforcement of law or justice; and holds a balanced set of scales, to show that the purpose of justice is to mete out reprieves and punishments as best addresses every occurrence of injustice.
Lady Justice should never be displayed without her blindfold as it is disrespectful to the idea of justice for all. Justice is understood to stand for impartiality; the ideal that justice should be applied without regard to wealth, power, or other status.
The reinterpretation of William Charles Stephenson in 1912 of the statue that sits on the courthouse in Beeville, TX today presents a view which exhibits fairness removed and replaces it with bias. When I gaze upon the statue, I feel saddened because she has been reinterpreted by a liberal ideology.
Angela Brock-Sellers
