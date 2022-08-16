Memorial to Lacy Hall
Editor:
Artist, actress, teacher, singer and writer Lacy Hall, our good friend, passed away on July 30. She grew up in Beeville and was a resident of Arden Place nursing home of Beeville.
I first met Lacy years ago after seeing her perform in a Dallas area theater production. After the show, the cast members had a chance to meet the audience.
By then, Lacy was already a longtime friend and coworker of my wife, Sandy. They would eat lunch together every day. Over the years, we enjoyed a number of activities with Lacy, including attending July 4 fireworks and going to the movies. She had an extremely good memory and was an encyclopedia of Hollywood trivia.
She swam in our pool and attended our son’s wedding. She was comfortable walking up to strangers and starting conversations. One of Sandy’s fondest memories is of Lacy and she attending a Celine Dion concert in Dallas in 2020. Lacy loved the beach, as does Sandy, and we all briefly visited Padre Island in May.
Over the years, I marveled at Lacy’s creativity. She would write stories and newspaper articles. Some of her work appeared in the Beeville Bee-Picayune. She would paint with oils and watercolors and draw with pencils and markers. She would carve Halloween jack o’ lanterns, enter them in competitions and would often win a prize. She would also make her own costumes.
Unfortunately, a few years ago, she began dealing with renal failure, ultimately leading to her demise at age 53. Lacy brought a great deal of joy to our lives.
Rest in peace, our dear friend.
Frank Lewandowski, Lewisville
The Bee-Picayune welcomes letters to the editor. Anyone wishing to submit a letter for publication may do so, provided that his/her name, address and telephone number is included. It is our longstanding policy not to accept or run unsigned letters. All others, provided they are authenticated, pertinent to the community’s interests, not libelous, not self-promotional in lieu of purchasing legitimate advertising, or overly lengthy, may be run on a space-available basis as determined by the editor. All letters must be no longer than two, double-spaced, typewritten pages (or 500 words) and may be subject to editing. E-mail can be sent to news@mysoutex.com.