Dear Editor:
I would like to thank the Bee County Road and Bridge Department for waiting with mowing the
right-of ways until the beautiful wildflowers have made their seeds that will sprout again next season. The honey bees and butterflies depend on the nectar from the flowers, and we humans certainly enjoy the beauty of their blooms. I realize that Nature is not everyone’s thing, but I know that there are many people who enjoy the colors of spring. Thank you again!
Eveline Brown
The Beeville Bee Picayune welcomes letters to the editor. Anyone wishing to submit a letter for publication may do so, provided that his/her name, address and telephone number is included. It is our long-standing policy not to accept or run unsigned letters. All others, provided they are authenticated, pertinent to the community’s interests, not libelous, not self-promotional in lieu of purchasing legitimate advertising, or overly lengthy, may be run on a space-available basis as determined by the editor. All letters must be no longer than two, double-spaced, typewritten pages (or 500 words) and may be subject to editing. Letters to the editor can be emailed to iwoessner@mysoutex.com.