Editor:
Most people in our community are unfamiliar with the unique partnership Bee County and Christus Spohn have. Many years ago, my predecessor and an enlightened Commissioner’s Court had the foresight to hold on to a stake of the healthcare community by leasing the hospital building to Christus Spohn instead of selling the property. As part of this deal, both parties agreed that an advisory board would be formed to influence healthcare services and specifically address the needs of our local community.
Through this unique relationship, during my tenure as County Judge, I found myself very fortunate when Christus Spohn leadership and the Christus Spohn Beeville Advisory Board recruited Genifer Rucker to run our local facility. They found a true leader that not only transformed our healthcare in Bee County, but also made a huge impact on economic development and our local partnerships. There aren’t enough words to describe what Genifer has done for our community. Under Genifer’s leadership, Bee County and Christus Spohn enhanced their relationship by together investing in recruitment efforts that brought doctors in women’s health, surgical procedures and family medicine to our rural community. She, along with her team of dedicated nurses, are the reason why so many women, including myself, chose Christus Spohn Beeville to deliver their babies. But aside from all her work in enhancing our rural healthcare system, she also committed herself and used her position to repair broken relationships and advocated for stronger partnerships among community organizations. She was a founding member and served on the Bee Area Partnership, served as the Bee County Chamber of Commerce President, and was critical to the recruitment of industry to our community.
She has set an example for how community leaders, especially women, should support and uplift each other. She proved to be a fighter for the needs of patients in Beeville and Bee County and an advocate for growth and prosperity in a community she made her home.
I know that my family will be forever indebted to her service to our community. I look forward to the next chapter of Christus Spohn Beeville and am confident in the processes and foundation they are built on. And although I wish her well in her new adventure, Genifer’s leadership will be greatly missed.
Stephanie Moreno
Kindness appreciated
Editor:
Thanks to the good Samaritans, Victor and Tila Gonzalez and to John Yanz, for changing my tire on FM 673 on Tuesday, May 17, in the heat of the day. Their kindness was much appreciated.
Mike West
