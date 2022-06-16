Dear Editor:
Genifer Rucker, president – Christus Spohn Beeville will be leaving Bee County soon to run Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas. We are very sad that we will be losing such a tremendous community leader, but we are so proud of her accomplishments and the faith and confidence that the Christus Health System has in Mrs. Rucker.
I want to publicly thank her for her contributions to the economic growth of Bee County. As the leader of Christus Spohn Beeville she was instrumental in providing very technical, high paying, wage sustaining jobs in our community, but she was also one of the Founding Members that was instrumental in creating the Bee Area Partnership, the lead economic development agency for Bee County.
In part, because of her leadership, the Bee Area Partnership has a very aggressive Program of Work focused on attracting and recruiting family wage sustaining jobs for our community. Because of her leadership, Bee County now has new companies like Bedrock Truck Beds, Starbucks, Spino Dumpster Rentals, Bear Solutions, and Triga Fire Solutions. In fact, Mrs. Rucker played an integral role in attracting Triga Fire Solutions; traveling to Dubai as part of the negotiating team to close this deal. Combined, these new companies are investing approximately $75 million and will ultimately employ approximately 650 new jobs in our community.
Genifer’s contributions to economic development in Bee County are far reaching and will be felt for generations to come. Her leadership, her ideas, and her wise counsel will be missed. Bee County’s loss will certainly be New Braunfels gain. I hope that Mrs. Rucker knows how much we appreciate her dedication to the economic growth of our community and that she will always have a home here in Bee County.
Most sincerely,
Randy Seitz
President/CEO
Bee Area Partnership
