Thanks to Trevino Funeral Home
Editor:
Just a word of thanks to Diana and Adam Trevino for the help they gave me on an error with my National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL).
After about six years, I decided to take a look at my life insurance that has been in my drawer which I purchased for funeral expenses. I noticed as I went through it that an error had occurred on my date of birth and called the insurance for help. I could not get the answers I really needed, so I called Mr. and Mrs. Trevino, who immediately called the company and got things straightened out.
Due to an error on my date of birth, the company (I understand) needed more money to catch up with the balance, which was quite a bit of money. But as always, Mr. and Mrs. Trevino jumped to my defense and treated me as one of the family, they paid the amount out of their own pockets.
This really tells me that they care about their customers as a family and will do anything to help, because they are such wonderful people.
This is rare to find these days, but I have always said, God grants what He wants, no matter what the situation is. Prayers and faith to Him and also having the faith that people are good, is what makes the world go around.
Thank you so much again, Diana and Adam. May God bless you and your family.
Always,
Luz Vella Gonzales