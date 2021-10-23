Falling into fun is a daily occurrence at the Joe Barnhart Bee County Library, carrying an autumn program schedule that Public Services Librarian Robert Young calls “process over product.” Many of the children’s events taking place throughout the week are geared toward putting the fun into art and other projects, outside of the school setting.
“As a library, we want to get kids in touch with resources but also foster a love for doing some of this stuff, the art stuff, for its own sake,” Young said. “Not for a grade, not according to test standards ... it gives them a little more freedom not having to worry (about) the expected thing.”
The library provides art activities for youth, mainly for toddlers. Saying that he has no expectations, Young says it’s “fine” if kids make a mess.
“Instead of making sure that each product looks like it’s supposed to, or close to it, you’re looking at kids using that (artistic) process. Dipping their paint brush in paint ... just having a good time doing that.”
This past week, Young hosted a pumpkin painting session to get local youth acclimated with October. The library was packed with kids and their parents teaming up to create art on the orange canvas.
“We’ve done (the pumpkin painting) program for about five years ... it’s always been a very popular program,” Young said. “It’s very simple.”
Programs in October ranged from painting and “spooky cookie decorating” for younger ages, to STEM programs featuring Lego brick challenges.
Several themed events at the library will be featured over the next month. Saturday, the location will be holding “Crafty Saturday” for some weekend excitement. On Monday, local author Paul Gallagher will pay a visit to sign his book “Sticky Snare.”
On the week of the Halloween holiday, the library will host a “Monster Halloween Party” on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.
Reoccurring programs at the library include the STEM programs and a weekly story-time reading each Wednesday at 10 a.m.
For more information on the Joe Barnhart Bee County Library, visit the location at 110 W. Corpus Christi St. in Beeville or call 361-362-4901.
