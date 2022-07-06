The Joe Barnhart Bee County Library hosted its second guest performance of the summer, The Texas Zoo Mob Mingle out of Victoria.
Educator Desiray Almaraz displayed a variety of reptiles including a female bald python named Angel. Kids of all ages were able to learn where each of the reptiles originated from, their habitat structure and their camouflage skills.
Following the performance, kids were able to touch a reptile of their choice, including Angel. Every summer, the Joe Barnhart Bee County Library hosts summer events free of charge throughout the Beeville community. You can find the next performance at the John C. Fulgum Event Center on July 7 at 3 p.m.