Lions Club looking for new members, service projects

The Beeville Lions Club hosted the first District 2S4 Zone 11 meeting of 2021. Members represented at the meeting were from the Beeville, Karnes City, Refugio and Woodsboro Lions Clubs.
District 2S4 Governor Vivian Janysek updated the members on the impact COVID-19 had on Lions Clubs across America. Memberships are down, and many clubs have folded due to the lockdown in 2020. Gov. Janysek urged the members to get out, find new members and start new service projects within their communities.
Zone chair Harvey Dierschke updated each club on their current membership total and included the loss and gain of members.
The club members reported on their service projects, events and donations. Four members of the Beeville Lions Club planned on attending the District 2-S4 Cabinet meeting hosted by the Karnes City Lions Club on Saturday, July 17, at the Panna Maria Hall.
The next Beeville Lions Club meeting will be held at 6 p.m. July 19, at the Masonic Lodge, 207 1/2 W. Hefferman Street. The Lions Club is seeking new members and would love for anyone to come to a meeting. The club meets regularly to discuss possible opportunities to give back to the community.