I heard a low cooing sound coming from the brush. It seemed distant. I tramped toward the sound, following trails, more like tunnels, that we had cut through the thick brush. The cooing became louder and seemed to be coming from one of the taller trees. I scanned the limbs. Nothing. But I could still hear it: a plaintive “wo-ooooh” steadily repeated every few seconds.
I knew what it was now. It was the call of a white-tipped dove. This dove is a secretive, reclusive denizen of the thickets and scrubby thorn-brush of South Texas. It actually is a tropical species. white-tipped doves (Leptotila verrauxi) are found throughout Mexico, Central America and most tropical South America. Its range only extends into the United States at the tip of Texas in what is known as the Rio Grande Valley.
At least, that was the species’ status as of 50 years ago. Times have changed. Climate has changed. And many bird species that only were found in deep South Texas are now seen as far north as Austin. The white-tipped dove is now regularly documented from San Antonio and the Edwards’ Plateau. And many birders in Bee County confirm that it is a resident of the brushier parts of the county.
It is more frequently heard than seen. Its song is distinctive: “a low, hollow moaning or cooing oh-oohooooooo, like the sound made when one blows gently across the top of an empty bottle.” I suspect many of us have heard the sound and rightly attributed it to a dove, not realizing it is a rather special dove.
Unlike the more common white-winged doves, which are migratory, the white-tips are homebodies. In certain bird sanctuaries in the Valley, white-tipped doves can be seen at all times of the year. But not in flocks, however. Just one or two of these rather solitary birds might be glimpsed “as they stroll about on their carmine feet” along isolated trails in the preserves.
We here in Bee County are more likely to see a white-tipped picking up seeds under a feeder. Or perhaps drinking at a water source. I, myself, typically see them in flight “barreling across open spaces and into woods” and flying fast. According to David Sibley’s field guide, these doves never fly above the treetops. This is a good behavior to notice since similarly-sized doves (like the white-winged and mourning doves) do fly high and generally for longer distances. Other distinguishing characteristics are the arcs of white on the wings of the white-winged dove and the long, pointed, white-edged tail of the mourning dove. White-tipped doves do have white corners to their short, squared-off tails, but these white-tipped feathers (actually the four outer feathers on each side of the tail) are not always visible.
With their range expanding to the north and west, one would expect that these doves are very successful breeders. However, I think that their reclusiveness gives them their edge rather than rapid breeding. Like most doves, the white-tips build only a platform of twigs as a nest. It is thick and slightly concaved and variable in size and bulk but often more substantially built than those of other doves and pigeons. Still, most dove nests are frail, the white-tipped dove’s too, and look like a good wind could blow them out of the trees. Plus, these doves lay only two eggs, sometimes only one, and usually breed only once a year. This means that they are not going to increase their populations in any area rapidly. Still, the white-tipped dove is an abundant bird in its extensive range in the Americas. And it seems to be doing rather well in South Texas.
Even though the white-tipped dove is a species of low conservation concern now, it definitely requires specialized habitat. It is not a bird of backyards and parks. It needs thick stands of brush with hackberries, Texas Ebony and Anacua trees for food and nest sites. These birds also need protected water sources where they can put their heads down and suck up a drink in the manner of most pigeons.
White-tipped doves will nest in mature citrus orchards and even eat orange seeds, but nearby thorny brush is welcomed. In southern Texas and adjacent Mexico, 95% of this habitat has been replaced by agricultural and residential tracts in recent history.
Because the white-tipped dove resembles the mourning and white-winged dove, it is classified as a game bird by TPWD. As such, it is subjected to hunting pressure, although I think the bird’s solitary nature keeps it out of most hunter’s sights. Nonetheless, if hunting pressure and habitat loss “gang up” on this species, it could become less common. I hope that won’t happen.
I like the sound of this dove. Its low-pitched, ghostly oo-woooooo tempts me to explore the brush country I love. Although it almost always calls from a place of concealment, and I rarely see it, I know it is right there, happily making a living amongst the thorns and shadows. I hope you will listen for it, too.