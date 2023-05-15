The loud shrill of cicadas will soon be heard across South Texas as summer temperatures begin to soar. There are over 3,390 species of cicadas worldwide.
In North America, there are seven species of periodical cicadas, three of which have a 17-year life-cycle, and four have a 13-year life-cycle, and yet some species emerge every year.
Texas is home to many different species of cicadas including the periodical 13-year cicadas. The deafening screeching sounds heard in South Texas come from the Giant Cicada. They are one of the loudest species and can be found in parts of Central and South Texas. Giant Cicadas are tropical and live as far south as Argentina.
Cicadas are from the genus Magicicada and are sometimes commonly called locusts which they are not. Locusts look more like grasshoppers. These large noisy bugs can be intimidating looking, but they are harmless to humans. They have a straw-like mouth used to drink tree fluids so they don’t bite or sting.
Cicadas begin life as a rice shaped-egg deposited in a groove in a tree limb which the female makes. The groove is made about six to 10 inches from the end of a limb.
The young cicadas feed on tree fluids from the limb which causes the end of the branch to turn brown and die. This is called flagging.
This may look damaging to trees, but it’s actually beneficial. It is nature’s way of pruning. Trees also benefit in other ways from cicadas. In a periodical hatch, it is estimated that 1.5 million cicadas emerge from the ground per acre. Periodical and yearly cicadas leave behind holes that aerate the soil at the base of the tree. As the adult cicadas die, they also add nutrients back to the soil.
Once the young cicada is ready, it falls to the ground where it will then dig until it finds roots to feed on. The cicada will stay underground, for some species, up-to 17 years. During this time, they do not sleep or hibernate.
As they emerge, they’ll climb a tree and shed their exoskeleton. The cicadas are stark white when first emerging from their hard nymph casing. They slowly inflate their wings and begin their short adult life that lasts about four weeks.
During this short period as an adult, the cicadas need to mate and start the cycle over. Only male cicadas make sounds. They use organs on their abdomen called tymbals to make the calls, not their wings.
Many animals benefit from a cicada hatch, especially following a periodical hatch.
Almost all animals feed on adult cicadas. Most birds, including smaller sparrows will prey on them. Even squirrels have been known to feast on the rare treats.
Game birds such as wild turkeys can increase in numbers because of the abundant food source. Typically, acorn masts from oak trees are tremendous for several years following a periodical hatch. This benefits all wildlife that feeds on acorns including deer.
Another interesting fact about cicadas is, they are edible for humans. The practice of eating insects is common in many parts of the world. Cicadas are high in protein and fat and according to those who have tried them, quite tasty. People with shellfish allergies should avoid eating them.