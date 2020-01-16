Local 4-H’ers compete in District 11 4-H Food Challenge & Food Show Contest

Victoria – On Jan. 4, Bee County 4-H’ers competed at the District 11 4-H Food Challenge and Food Show Contest held in Victoria with the Country Cooking Crew Team placing first in their division.
The Food Challenge Contest is for teams to create a dish using only a predetermined set of ingredients. From these ingredients, team members must identify and prepare the dish, then make a presentation about it to the judges.
The Food Show provides for educational and personal development and recognizes youth who excel in the 4-H Food and Nutrition Program. This year’s 4-H Food Show theme, Food Around the World, challenges contestants to explore foods and cultures from countries outside the United States” (Texas 4-H, 2020).
Bee County had two teams compete in the Food Challenge Contest and one individual that competed in the Food Show Contest. Team members included:
• Caylee Fuller, Ava-Chanel Olivares, Devyn Rios and Clara Roznovsky
• The Serape Sisters Team – Brylee Perkins, Aubree Lopez and Leah Roznovsky
Clara Roznovsky also competed in the Food Show Contest in the Main Dish Category.