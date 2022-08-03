The local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #9170 is preparing for a Back to School Party for the children of Beeville. The event, scheduled for Aug. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., will feature hotdogs, chips, a DJ and games. School supplies will also be handed out to the children while supplies last.
George Varra, the post commander for VFW Post #9170, has been planning this party since the previous week. Thanks to a donation from Alpha Tower Services, a company out of Dallas, Varra is able to make this upcoming party a reality.
“I just hope that they go home with a smile and get ready for school,” said Varra. “... When I was a kid I was always dreading going back to school after the summer. I just hope that this puts a smile on them as they get ready for school”
Varra is planning to give out common school supplies at the event. Supplies will include notebook paper, pencils, crayons and rulers.
As the date draws closer, Varra hopes to add more activities to participate in at the party. One such activity he hopes to include is face painting.
Varra hopes to make this back to school party a yearly occurrence for the VFW Post #9170.
“We are probably going to try to find a sponsor or keep the same sponsor and hopefully we can get him to donate every year from now on,” said Varra. “Zero money is coming out of the VFW. This is all sponsored by the company Alpha Tower Services.”
According to Varra, he had a professional relationship with Alpha Tower Services. During a conversation they had with a representative of the company, Varra discovered that they wanted to donate to the VFW Post #9170. Along with the party, Alpha Tower Services is planning to donate so ramps can be installed for older veterans.
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•