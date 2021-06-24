McPherson College, a four-year private college in central Kansas, recently announced the names of students earning degrees and graduating from the college in May.
Among them was Austin Edwin Brown IV of Beeville, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Technology: Restoration Technology.
Sam Houston State University also recently announced their spring 2021 graduates, among them two Beevillians: Stephanie Del Bosque, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Magna Cum Laude; and Whitlee Whitlow, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science.