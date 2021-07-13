The University of Houston-Victoria has awarded 584 degrees to undergraduate and graduate students who completed their coursework during the spring semester.

Following are graduates from the area:

School Of Arts

& Sciences

Bachelor of Applied Arts & Sciences

Rolando Diaz, Beeville, Magna Cum Laude

Bachelor of Science

Lisa D. Fuller, Beeville

Tonya Jean Gonzales, Beeville

Arnold Garza Jr., Beeville

Jessica Rios, Runge

 

School Of Business Administration

Bachelor of Business Administration

Desiree Ann Buehring, Karnes City

 

School Of Education, Health Professions & Human

Development

Master of Education

John Matthew Ortega, Beeville

Bachelor of Science

Evangeline Thompson, Goliad

Erika Renee Tovar, Karnes City

Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies

Courtney Justine Duke, Goliad, Cum Laude

Students graduating cum laude, with honor, had grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.67 on a 4.0 scale. Students graduating magna cum laude, with high honor, had GPAs of 3.68 to 3.84, and those graduating summa cum laude, with highest honor, had a GPA of 3.85 or higher.

UHV postponed its 2020 and spring 2021 graduation ceremonies because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The university will host six commencement ceremonies on July 24 and 31 for all 2020 and spring 2021 graduates. The three July 24 ceremonies will be held at Faith Family Church, 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane in Victoria, and the three ceremonies on July 31 will be at the Leonard E. Merrell Center, 6301 S. Stadium Lane in Katy.

Graduates by school are listed below with their hometown and any honors received.

