The University of Houston-Victoria has awarded 584 degrees to undergraduate and graduate students who completed their coursework during the spring semester.
Following are graduates from the area:
School Of Arts
& Sciences
Bachelor of Applied Arts & Sciences
Rolando Diaz, Beeville, Magna Cum Laude
Bachelor of Science
Lisa D. Fuller, Beeville
Tonya Jean Gonzales, Beeville
Arnold Garza Jr., Beeville
Jessica Rios, Runge
School Of Business Administration
Bachelor of Business Administration
Desiree Ann Buehring, Karnes City
School Of Education, Health Professions & Human
Development
Master of Education
John Matthew Ortega, Beeville
Bachelor of Science
Evangeline Thompson, Goliad
Erika Renee Tovar, Karnes City
Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies
Courtney Justine Duke, Goliad, Cum Laude
Students graduating cum laude, with honor, had grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.67 on a 4.0 scale. Students graduating magna cum laude, with high honor, had GPAs of 3.68 to 3.84, and those graduating summa cum laude, with highest honor, had a GPA of 3.85 or higher.
UHV postponed its 2020 and spring 2021 graduation ceremonies because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The university will host six commencement ceremonies on July 24 and 31 for all 2020 and spring 2021 graduates. The three July 24 ceremonies will be held at Faith Family Church, 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane in Victoria, and the three ceremonies on July 31 will be at the Leonard E. Merrell Center, 6301 S. Stadium Lane in Katy.
