There is a lot of barbed wire in the Texas Brush Country. If you are a Texan, you’ve likely walked a fair amount of fence line in your life. But have you ever come across a grasshopper speared on one of the barbs? It’s a weird sight. How did it get stuck on there? Did it just fly into the wire by accident?
I guess there is a one-in-a-million chance that it skewered itself by accident. More likely, you’re seeing the handiwork of a very unusual bird. It is the loggerhead shrike, and it is well adapted to the thorns and barbed wire of South Texas.
There is another name for the loggerhead shrike. It is commonly called a “butcherbird.” It gets this name from its odd habit of hanging prey on thorns, creating a larder of stored food for later consumption.
Even though the shrike is a small songbird, it acts like a raptor. It hunts and kills both invertebrates (chiefly grasshoppers) and vertebrates. The vertebrates include frogs, small snakes, little birds, and mice. These tidbits can be found impaled on thorns and barbed wire in a shrike’s territory. Some of these prey items will have been hanging for quite a while and are all dried out. The butcherbird seems to have a taste for jerky.
However, ornithologists disagree on the reason for the impaling of prey. Yes, it could be for stockpiling of food, but studies show that the impaler rarely returns to eat the prey. (Why go back to your pantry if fresh food is always plentiful?) Other ornithologists think that the thorn is the shrike’s means to kill its prey. And some believe that the thorn helps hold the food steady while the bird consumes it. This latter opinion is based on the idea that although the shrike has a hooked, raptor-like bill, it doesn’t have the strong grasping talons of a raptor. Instead of its feet, it uses the thorn to hold the prey item while it tears it apart with its hooked bill.
All of these theories have some merit, but I believe that male loggerhead shrikes hunt down prey and impale them in obvious locations to catch the eye of female shrikes. It is his way of saying, “Honey, look what a good provider I am.” That is why we find these tidbits hung out at conspicuous spots.
Sometimes a single thorny tree can hold several kills. One bird in a residential area of North Carolina had cached “no less than fifteen small snakes” in one bush. Another cache held a grasshopper, a crayfish and a silver-dollar-sized terrapin. Finding a good location for the larder may be as crucial for the shrike as what to put in it. The visibility of the aging meat is the key to getting the female’s attention.
Imagine the butcherbird’s delight when barbed wire first debuted in the countryside. An endless row of perfectly spaced “meat hooks” now existed upon which to hang his trophies.
Certainly, the behavior is well ingrained in the brains of loggerhead shrikes and has been for some time. In 1842, Audubon wrote of one shrike occupying himself for hours impaling small fish thrown up on the bank by fishermen. And in one remarkable anecdote, in 1928, a shrike got into a trap one ornithologist was using to capture sparrows for banding. The shrike killed one of the sparrows and most curiously had “worked a stiff straw through the neck of the dead bird.” The implication is that the instinct to impale the prey item is powerful, and there were no thorns in the trap. It used the next best thing.
I am sure you agree that butcherbird is an apt name for the shrike. So how did it come to be called a loggerhead shrike? Loggerhead refers to the bird’s large head, and shrike seems to come from the Middle English word “to shriek,” indicating it has a noisy call. I still think butcherbird is better.
Surprisingly, the butcherbird is nicknamed the “French mockingbird.” It does resemble a mockingbird in that it is a medium-sized bird with gray plumage. Perhaps the shrike is a little more dapper with his crisp grays and black mask. Could that be why he’s considered “French,” more fashionable and debonair than our plain old mockingbird?
Whatever you call them, shrikes are amazing birds. It is pretty easy to see one while driving a country road in open ranchland. Shrikes sit motionless on powerlines, leafless treetops, and barbed wire. Their incredible eyesight allows them to spot prey movement yards away, and when they do, they swoop down with quick wing beats to get the prize. You might even get fortunate and watch a shrike catch and carry a grasshopper to the barbed wire fence. What a remarkable thing to witness.