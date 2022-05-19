The students of the First Baptist Church School memorialized the late Gina Moore with a special ceremony held May 2.
The students, with the help of Director Chuck Knowlton, planted a magnolia tree in the school’s playground in memory of Moore.
Moore died in January from complications related to COVID-19.
She taught pre-kindergarten at the school.
“She loved to joke and laugh and had a great sense of humor,” Knowlton said of Moore. “Her smile was constant as was her kindness.
“She was constantly sharing small gifts with those around her. She also provided meals or just something as simple as a Sonic drink or some homemade treat to lift someone who was down.”
Knowlton added that Moore will be “remembered with love and affection by all the students at our school. She made her classroom a warm, fun, and safe place for them to learn and grow.”
During the ceremony, Knowlton had members of various classes layer soil into a pre-dug hole before dropping in the new tree. Students then participated in a prayer led by Knowlton.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•