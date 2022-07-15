Christmas is coming early to Beeville as Beeville Main Street prepares for Christmas in July.
This upcoming event will take place on July 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to Melissa Sanchez, The Beeville Main Street director, Christmas in July is primarily a merchant event designed to bring people downtown.
“Some of the businesses had said they would do some sidewalk sales,” said Sanchez. “We are going to have Santa out dressed in tropical wear. We also have an ugly Christmas tropical shirt contest.”
Sanchez also stated that there will be prizes as well as other activities that Main Street Beeville has yet to announce.
Christmas in July was one of the first things Sanchez went to work on when she was hired as director back at the end of February. Hallmark was a company that gave her the idea for Christmas in July, noting that they had early Christmas shopping in July.
Assistant City Manager John Chen also felt that Christmas in July was a great idea to bring more attention to downtown Beeville.
Sanchez is still reaching out to businesses to participate in Christmas in July. However she has spoken to businesses such as Hattie & Hazel’s, Beehop Yogurt Hive, Wicker Basket, and CC’s.
Sanchez said she looks forward to what Christmas in July can bring to downtown Beeville.
