If you have ever grown tomatoes, you know that you must check your plants daily. Tomatoes ripen fast, and you must keep on top of the harvest. Plus, you need to watch for signs of “hornworms.” Hornworms are not “worms” at all, but caterpillars. Big ones, as big as your thumb! They feed on the tomato plant’s foliage, sometimes even the fruit, and can leave you with little more than stems and stalks. I usually pluck the caterpillars and, if they are small, offer them to my chickens. (My hens are terrified of the big ones!)
Lately, though, I found evidence of a hornworm on one of my plants but could not find the caterpillar. I turned over leaves and looked along the bare petioles: no caterpillars. Then I saw a mockingbird zip down and grab something off the tomato plant. It wasn’t a tomato. The bird was getting caterpillars to feed its young! And it had a sharper eye than I did. This was nature doing what it does best: species feeding on other species and keeping populations balanced.
My feeble attempts to control hornworms were weak compared to the actions of birds. Almost all birds feed their babies caterpillars. Even seed-eating adult birds raise their young on insects, particularly caterpillars. Caterpillars are large packets of fat and protein. They are tender and juicy, perfect “baby food.” Baby birds go from hatching to flight in just two weeks. To do this, they must have the most nutritious food possible. And lots of it! Biologists have counted how many times, on average, a parent bird (or a couple) must feed a nestling in a single day: 30! That means, for a nest of five chicks, the parents must make 150 trips per day. The parents need plentiful food items close at hand. Nutritious, plentiful, within a few yards of the nest, are caterpillars, the very best baby food for birds.
Caterpillars are the larvae of butterflies and moths. There are tens of thousands of species of Lepidopterans (the butterflies and moths). The larvae of each species specialize in one, or just a few, kinds of food plants. Monarch Butterflies lay their eggs on milkweed; no other food plant will do. But not all plants host just one Lepidopteran. Milkweeds are also larvae food for Queens and Soldier Butterflies.
And some plants are hosts for hundreds of species. Oak trees are incredible in the number of Lepidopteran species that they host. Douglas Tallamy, in his Nature’s Best Hope (2020), notes that a whopping 934 species of moths and butterflies feed on oaks nationwide. Tallamy suggests that if you want to support birds and food webs in general, that you plant an oak in your yard. “If you think of a plant as a bird feeder, which is exactly what it is, then in most regions, the oak makes the most food.” Tallamy argues that our best hope for nature, and the survival of the world, is for each of us to manage our yards, even tiny plots, for the production of food for the “little things” that form the base of food webs.
So how can we find out what types of plants are good host plants in our particular areas? One way is to go to the NativePlantFinder at www.nwf.org and plug in your zip code. Dozens of trees, shrubs, flowers and grasses are listed, ranked by the number of species of Leptidopterans they host. The list of plants is accompanied by photos and is cross-referenced to a database of larvae and adult butterflies. If you want to garden for birds or wildlife in general, this NativePlantFinder is a great place to start.
Of course, if you want to provide nutritious food for birds, you cannot use pesticides to kill off caterpillars. You must allow for the fact that some part of your plants will be eaten. The host plants and the caterpillars have evolved together. The plants will regenerate and may eventually evolve some sort of toxin to deter the caterpillars. Tannin and caffeine are two common chemicals made by plants to reduce the digestibility of their tissues. Meanwhile, caterpillars are evolving means to metabolize those toxins or even incorporate them into their tissues to put off their predators.
There are close to 13,000 species of Lepidopterans in North America. They are incredibly diverse in form and behavior. The larvae mimic sticks, leaves, fruit, even bird droppings! Some species bear orange and black “warning colors” or stinging spines. Some stop, drop and wiggle into the leaf litter. Visual predators have gotten very good at finding caterpillars despite their camouflage and methods to defeat predation.
Evolution is a game in which the players must constantly get better to win. And winning is only temporary. Such is the nature of life on Earth. Enjoy the game!