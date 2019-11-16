Mariachi Spectacular to celebrate Maldonado’s 30 years in genre

BEEVILLE – A Mariachi Spectacular in celebration of Rosie Maldonado’s 30 years of mariachi experience in South Texas will be presented by the Beeville Concert Association, Saturday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 at The Grand. Featured will be Mariachi Celestial of Kingsville.
This concert is partially funded by a generous grant from H-E-B.
Mariachi Celestial was formed in May 2010 and has provided Kingsville and surrounding areas with mariachi entertainment for almost a decade. They have had the privilege to attend great musical programs and compete in vocal competitions around Texas.
Some of their musicians are attending college, studying to become music educators so that they may continue to give to back to their community and ensemble.
Mariachi Celestial is under the direction of Juan Miguel Flores, a native of Kingsville. He and his group plan to present a memorable show, sharing the beautiful art and passion of mariachi.
“Nuestro sueño, nuestra pasión, nuestra música”—“Our dream, our passion, our music,” they said about their performance.
In addition to music by Mariachi Celestial, Maldonado’s new group, Mariachi Amistad Nueva Generación, will perform.
Admission for adults is $10 at the door or a BCA season ticket. Maldonado is selling VIP tables to provide scholarship money for her mariachis who are college students. Those interested in purchasing them may call her at 361-354-1532 and leave a message.
Admitted free are all students through high school age, an adult accompanied by two students, and Coastal Bend College students.