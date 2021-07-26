Masonic Lodge awards scholarships

Beeville Masonic Lodge No. 261 held two scholarship & awards ceremonies June 12 and 17 at the local lodge.
Three graduating seniors each received a $1,000 scholarship to the college of their choice.
Those receiving scholarships included the valedictorian of Skidmore Tynan High School, Jazmin Esquivel, and A.C. Jones students Emily Reese and Soledad Cuellar.
The recipients are selected for their academic excellence and their ability to perform, excel and achieve in scholastic activities and community service.
The lodge also presented three Mirabeau B. Lamar Awards to the three highest ranking junior students from the county’s three high schools: Tyler Adams of Pettus High School, Anil Patel of Skidmore-Tynan High School and Carly Knapp of A.C. Jones High School.
The Mirabeau B. Lamar is bestowed upon young students who are outstanding achievers who overcome personal difficulties, and those who accept the challenge to excel help make the communities stronger.