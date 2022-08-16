When I notified my sister Catherine and my cousin Patsy that our second cousin, Thomas Maples of Kingsville, had died last week, I had to explain to Patsy how he was connected to the family. She was born too late to participate in the large Wilson family get-togethers that occurred frequently when I was growing up, and, as a result, didn’t know how he was related.
Our great-grandparents, Fred and Mary Wilson, moved to South Texas from western Oklahoma in 1910, in search of warmer winters and good farm land. Their adult daughters Kate (my grandmother) and Mamie also came to this area.
My Chesnutt grandparents were married in Beeville shortly after the family moved here, and aunt Mamie and her husband came from Oklahoma to join the family. Their sister Molly and her family settled in Kerrville.
By the time I joined the family, the Chesnutts lived at Cadiz and aunt Mamie and her family lived in George West. It was our family custom to go her home on holidays to see her family members who had come to visit. They usually came for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and a few other times during the year, as well.
Consequently, I knew all the family members, including my second cousins and their parents. Thomas was the son of aunt Mamie’s son Harold.
A few years after Patsy was born, her parents – my aunt Gertrude and her husband Sterling (we called him uncle Curley) – moved to Kenedy for his job with Central Power and Light (now AEP, American Electric Power). A few years later, he was transferred to Harlingen.
As a result, Patsy missed out on most of the large family gatherings in George West, and didn’t get to know the cousins that we usually saw there.
And her lack of contact with the larger family made me realize how different the situation is today, when families no longer live in the same area.
Our own family is an example: daughter Mariana and family live in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, where she teaches at Dickinson College, and daughter Elena and partner Eddie will return to the Detroit area this fall, when she completes her year of research in Italy. She will resume her teaching position at Wayne State University next January.
Both daughters applied for teaching positions at Texas colleges, but found no openings when they were looking for jobs. Hence, they now live and teach far from where they grew up and graduated from college. They usually come for family gatherings at Christmas and in the summer, but not as often as the more frequent get-togethers that I grew up with.
My sister Catherine lives in Idaho Falls, with children in Utah; Colorado; Oklahoma; North Carolina; Virginia; and New York. It is quite a challenge for her family to get together – and all of them seldom do.
Patsy and her husband now live in Buena Vista, Colorado. One of their daughters lives near Austin; the second, in Santa Fe, New Mexico; and the youngest is planning to move to Florida.
Funerals have been the most frequent family gatherings in the past 20 years or so, and only those closest to the deceased make long trips from other states to attend funerals.
However, all of those I considered the “older” generation have now passed away, and I am now part of that “older” generation of the family.
As a result, there are now family members who don’t know their relatives.
I think this has made popular the genealogy websites like Ancestry.com, so that people can find out who they’re related to, and how they’re related.
My mother, who loved family history, would have loved investigating her ancestors online. When she died, in 1986, we were just beginning to use computers, and that was primarily for word-processing.
It wasn’t until the early 1990s that we began investigating family history online, and there were only a few sites for doing so at that time.
It’s amazing what the internet has opened up for us in the area of family history. I have “met” several cousins online and also made arrangements to meet some of them in person.
When Catherine and I made a family history trip to Linden, Tennessee, in 2013, the internet made it possible for us to “meet” our cousin Rex Patterson (our great-grandmother Elnora Patterson Cude’s cousin), who lives in the same area where several of our ancestors lived before they came to Texas. We were happy that Rex and his wife gave us a tour of the area, showing us where our family had lived.
Online research has made it possible for us to “meet” other family connections for later family history trips we have made.
A combination of my mother’s extensive family history files and the Internet have made it possible for me to learn a lot about our family history. I only wish I could share what I’ve learned with her!
However, I can definitely fill Patsy in on her family history.