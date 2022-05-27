I have been thinking about Jean Dugat, the excellent English and journalism teacher at A. C. Jones High School who taught me how to write – and who was also my good friend.
Brenda de la Rosa, director of the Joe Barnhart Scholarship Program, called to let me know that the scholarship fund set up in Miss D’s name (and that was how she was known to her students and many friends for much of her 39-year teaching career at JHS) after she died in 1990 was a bit short of money for this year’s scholarship. I was able to supplement it for this year, but it will need contributions by other former students and friends if it is to be given again.
Miss D never intended to teach English or journalism in Beeville. After she graduated from Runge High School in 1942, she enrolled at then Southwest Texas State Teachers College (now Texas State University) in San Marcos, planning to major in English and Spanish and teach at the college level.
During her sophomore year, she took the journalism courses required for her English major and worked on the college newspaper for her journalism lab. By the end of the year, she was named editor and business manager, and soon discovered the “power of the press.”
In August 1945, Miss D earned her Bachelor of Arts, then went to work on her master’s, while doing publicity work for the college. She served on an alumni committee with a well-known fellow graduate – Lyndon Baines Johnson.
Although she wanted to teach at SWT, her professor said she needed teaching experience first and suggested serving as a teaching assistant at the University of Texas at Austin. She declined, because she wanted high school experience to better prepare her for college teaching, and she also wanted to be closer to her family in Runge.
Although she had excellent job offers from larger schools, Miss D opted for a position in Beeville to teach English and later, possibly also Spanish. Superintendent Jack Cates also liked her journalism experience and planned for her to teach JHS’s first journalism course, as soon as he could get it approved. That turned out to be the following fall. She was 20 years old, and some of her students were less than a year younger than she.
She later went on to earn her Master of Science in journalism.
Teaching English and journalism at JHS turned out to be exactly what Miss D wanted to do. Not only was she an excellent teacher, but also became a good friend of many of her students. She took us to out-of-town football games, to journalism conferences, Shakespeare plays and on outings. If there were sights to be seen along the way, we saw them.
If her car needed gas, she would say to the filling station attendant (in those days there was no “self-service”), “I need to fill up my car and empty my kids.”
When the class of 1959 decided to form an American Field Service chapter for a student council project, Miss D was one of the adult sponsors for the chapter. She then “adopted” all of the exchange students who came to JHS during the rest of her teaching career. Her home was decorated with items sent by former AFS students.
But Miss D was especially proud of her Mexican-American “connections.” She proudly explained that she was almost born in Mexico (actually in El Paso), almost on Cinco de Mayo (her birthday was May 6), and had lived most of her life almost at the birthplace of Mexico’s Cinco de Mayo hero Ignacio Zaragoza (Goliad is just 30 miles from Beeville).
Her many honors included being named outstanding high school journalism teacher in Texas by the Interscholastic League Press Conference in 1968. I was a senior at UT that year and attended the ILPC session at which she was awarded that distinction. When she retired in 1984, some 200 persons attended her retirement party at the Beeville Country Club.
She was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award from SWTSU and the Key of Excellence Award given by the Alumni Association, both in 1988.
When Miss D died in 1990, a scholarship fund was set up in her name, and a number of contributions were made to it. However, at that time there was no one in charge of awarding that scholarship, so the fund simply sat inactive for several years.
When the Joe Barnhart Scholarship Program was set up at JHS in 1997, director Paula Duffy eventually discovered the fund and began offering scholarships from it. However, after some 20 years of awarding Miss D scholarships, this year’s will be the last – unless new donations are received.
De la Rosa says that scholarships can be simply for purchasing college textbooks – and everyone who has been to college recently knows how expensive they are. Donations of any size can help build a small book scholarship.
Any of Miss D’s former students and/or friends who wish to contribute can send a check made out to Beeville ISD with a notation for the Jean Dugat Scholarship Fund to the Joe Barnhart Scholarship Program, P.O. Box 4001, Beeville, TX 78104.
Current JHS English teacher Clarissa Loera was a recipient of that fund when she graduated a few years ago. Miss D would be delighted to know that she helped provide JHS with an excellent English teacher.