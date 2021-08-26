Miss Western Week Court announced

The Miss Western Week Scholarship Pageant has been a long standing tradition of Bee County for more than 40 years.
Over the years, it has partnered with the Western Week Celebration and the Bee County Chamber of Commerce to offer the community a fun-filled festival sharing Bee County history and culture. Western Week has sponsored rodeos, performances, cook-offs, and the MWW Scholarship Pageant awarding hundreds of thousands of dollars in educational scholarships.
However, this past year, due to COVID, the scholarship pageant was unable to hold any activities or fundraisers. The Beeville community, like many, has struggled through this pandemic, and sadly, has been unable to celebrate any of the wonderful Bee County traditions. However, the MWW Scholarship Pageant committee has been diligent in keeping scholarship hope and dreams alive for the youth of Bee County.
In spite of COVID-19, the Miss Western Week Scholarship Pageant moved forward with a 2021 court to represent the organization and community. The committee is proud to have received support from community leaders, businesses and organizations to honor pledged scholarship awards to three deserving young ladies of Bee County. The three young ladies selected (all three seniors) have previously participated in the pageant, representing the organization and community.
Miss Western Week Scholarship Pageant proudly announces the 2020-2021 Court: Miss Western Week Mayra Salas, 1st Duchess Natalie Garcia and 2nd Duchess Gabriela Balderas.
The Miss Western Week Scholarship Pageant Committee expressed gratitude for the generosity and support of all the businesses that purchased ads in the past and this year’s scholarship donors, Mayor Francisco “Frank” Dominguez, Beeville Angel Care Ambulance, and the Friends of the Tasia Marie Silvas Memorial Scholarship.